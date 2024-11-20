Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Several prominent Democrats have slammed the Harris campaign’s decision to stay silent over Donald Trump’s transgender attack ads, including one who described the inaction as “malpractice.”

During the 2024 presidential campaign, one of Trump’s most-aired attack ads against Kamala Harris ended with the statement: “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.”

The message landed with voters and prominent Democrats even tried to intervene, urging the Harris campaign to respond directly.

“Malpractice was committed by that campaign,” Ed Rendell, the former Democratic governor of Pennsylvania and former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told the New York Times.

“They saw the ad, they knew it was being bought in heavy quantities,” he said, adding that he called a Harris campaign adviser and urged them to respond. “Where were they? What were they thinking?”

Harris did respond to the attacks but with a tame 30-second message saying the negative ads were “designed to tear us apart.”

She did not reference the transgender line of attack by Trump, nor point out that one of the policies he was focusing on — taxpayer-funded gender-affirming care for inmates — was actually in place during his first administration.

open image in gallery Democrats have expressed frustration that Harris did not respond to the attack ads head on ( AFP via Getty Images )

The campaign pulled together a number of ads rebutting Trump, arguing that he was trying to distract from more pressing issues. But the ads did not sway voters when they were tested with focus groups, according to the Times, which spoke to four former Harris campaign aides anonymously, and were dropped.

New York Rep. Tom Suozzi and Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, both of whom have supported transgender rights in Congress in the past, were among Democrats who expressed frustration following Harris’s defeat at their party’s unwillingness to address an issue that was central to the Trump campaign’s messaging.

“The Democrats have to stop pandering to the far left,” Suozzi said at the time. “ I don’t want to discriminate against anybody, but I don’t think biological boys should be playing in girls’ sports. Democrats aren’t saying that, and they should be.”

Moulton added: “Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face.

“I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”

open image in gallery Trump’s transgender attack ads on Harris were effective with voters ( AP )

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, who was narrowly reelected, said that the party shouldn’t abandon its support for transgender rights but the messaging needs a rethink in light of the election result.

“We need to improve our messaging. I got clobbered on all the transgender messaging in my district, and it was very painful,” he told The Hill.

However, it’s not a view shared by all Democrats.

“I never heard it anywhere on the campaign trail,” Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin told the Times. He added that scapegoating a vulnerable group was “the ultimate misdirection” of the party.

When it came to what voters cared about most, the economy, democracy and national security were ranked much higher than transgender rights, according to Gallup.

LGBTQ+ rights, particularly those of trans athletes, have long been under attack by the president-elect and his right-wing coalition, sparking fear among members of the community.

During the campaign trail, Trump and his allies often spewed anti-trans rhetoric, railing against trans athletes in particular.

The president-elect vowed to ban transgender athletes from competing in sports and has made a series of false claims about transgender healthcare in the US, including the lie that kids are being offered gender transition surgeries in schools.