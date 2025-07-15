Tomatoes are set to jump in price as Trump slaps a 17% tariff on the grocery staple

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has imposed a 17 percent tariff on tomatoes imported from Mexico, leaving shoppers and business owners bracing for the price of the grocery staple to increase.

The tariffs took effect on Monday after the U.S. withdrew from the Tomato Suspension Agreement, a nearly three-decade-old trade agreement between the two countries.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said that American farmers had “been crushed by unfair trade practices” and that the existing agreement had failed to protect U.S. producers like tomato growers.

“That ends today,” Lutnick continued. “This rule change is in line with President Trump’s trade policies and approach with Mexico.”

The Commerce Department said that the 17 percent import tax is calculated to measure the percentage by which Mexican tomatoes have been sold in the U.S. at unfair prices.

open image in gallery Trump’s tomato tariff will combat American farmers being ‘crushed by unfair trade practices,’ Lutnick says ( REUTERS )

The levies mark one of the latest examples of the president’s chaotic tariff policy, which analysts say contributed to inflation reaching 2.7 percent in June.

As consumers battle increasing prices, the measure will likely result in higher costs at supermarkets and restaurants.

“I give it three months, and then we go bankrupt,” Teresa Razo, owner of two Argentine-Italian restaurants in Southern California, told CNN.

Justin De Leon, co-owner of Apollonia’s Pizza in Los Angeles, told the outlet that Trump’s tariffs have created “instability” and “fear.”

About 70 percent of tomatoes consumed in the U.S. are imported from Mexico, according to the Florida Tomato Exchange. In 2023, the U.S. imported approximately $2.5 billion in fresh tomatoes from Mexico.

Field-grown tomatoes cost U.S. shoppers about $1.70 per pound as of May 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Timothy Richards, a professor of agribusiness at Arizona State University, estimates that consumers could face about a 10 percent price rise for fresh tomatoes while demand may fall by 5 percent.

open image in gallery Trump’s tomato tariff could cause the grocery staple to become more expensive ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Mexican government has refuted claims that it dumped tomatoes on the U.S. market at low prices, instead insisting that their popularity was due to the quality of the product.

Backers of the tariff argue that it will funnel more business to domestic tomato growers, largely in Florida.

But given the volume of the fruit imported, Mexico’s economy and agriculture ministry said it would be “impossible to substitute Mexican tomatoes.”

Officials in Mexico stated that they would attempt to negotiate a new agreement before its producers were affected and assist growers in finding alternative markets.

The U.S. tomato industry brought a case against its Mexican competitors in 1996, arguing that American growers were being harmed.

Through the Tomato Suspension Agreement, the U.S. trade court ordered tariffs to be imposed.

However, on five occasions since then – in 1996, 2002, 2008, 2013, and 2019 – the U.S. agreed to suspend the tariffs on the condition that Mexican growers would sell products at a level above a set minimum.