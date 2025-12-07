Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hope Walz, daughter of Minnesota governor and 2024 vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, railed against Donald Trump in a TikTok video this weekend, saying the president’s recent use of a slur for disabled people against her father had unleashed online abuse against her family.

“The president calling my dad what he did has unleashed a f****** s***storm, regarding, like, offensive language towards me, and my family, and specifically my brother,” the 24-year-old reportedly said in a now-deleted clip, first reported by Mediaite

“You can call me whatever you want, you can call my dad, my mom, when it’s Gus, f*** to the no,” she added of her brother, who has a nonverbal learning disorder. “He dealt with people calling him that last August and now there’s a resurgence? No.”

“And then all of his frickin’ cult members come and attack those people,” she added.

In a separate video which remains online, Hope Walz turned her attention to the rest of Donald Trump’s family

open image in gallery Hope Walz slammed Trump and claims his use of the slur has prompted a torrent of online abuse ( Hope Walz / TikTok )

“I genuinely feel sad that you and your family feel the need to degrade and put down large swathes of the country in an attempt to make yourselves feel better,” she said. “My family and I will always be richer than yours because we don’t find joy in this.”

Last month, President Trump called Gov. Walz “seriously r*******” in a tirade against the Democrat and his state, which also included attacks on Minnesota’s large Somali-American population.

The slur has prompted online abuse against the Walz family, with Hope Walz claiming that some of the president’s supporters are screaming the word as they drive by the family’s home.

Trump has defended his comments.

“Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with him,” Trump recently told reporters. “Absolutely. Sure. You have a problem with it? You know what? I think there’s something wrong with him.”

Prior to his daughter’s TikTok, Tim Walz also criticized Trump for his comments.

open image in gallery Hope Walz said she and her family have faced hateful abuse since the 2024 campaign ( AP )

The governor, a former teacher, last month called the remarks a sign of Trump’s “cruelness,” and said his years in the classroom showed him how “damaging” the term can be.

“He's normalized this type of hateful behavior and this type of language,” Walz said in an interview with Meet the Press. “And mainly, look, at first, I think it's just because he's not a good human being, but secondly to distract from using competency.”

Throughout the campaign trail, figures in the MAGA movement mocked both Gov. Walz and his son, who attracted headlines for emotionally standing and saying, “That’s my dad” with tears in his eyes when the Democrat accepted the nomination to be vice president.