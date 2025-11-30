Tim Walz responds ‘as a parent’ to Trump’s slur: ‘This is cruelness’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz responded to President Donald Trump calling the former vice presidential candidate a slur typically used for people with disabilities in a shocking rant on Thanksgiving.

Walz appeared on Meet the Press on Sunday to speak about Trump’s comments, describing them as an example of the commander-in-chief’s “cruelness.”

“But I think we all know, both as an educator for a couple of decades and as a parent, using that term is just so damaging,” Walz told Kristen Welker.

Before entering politics, Walz worked as a teacher and spoke to The Independent in May about the ways he accommodated students with disabilities in his classroom.

Trump delivered a blistering and rage-fueled message this past Thursday, where he railed against immigrants from Somalia in Minnesota and blamed Walz, calling him “seriously r*****ed.”

open image in gallery Minnesota Governor Tim Walz responded to President Donald Trump calling him a slur used for people with disabilities ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

“He's normalized this type of hateful behavior and this type of language,” Walz said. And mainly, look, at first, I think it's just because he's not a good human being, but secondly to distract from using competency. “

Walz’s son Gus also has nonverbal learning disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and anxiety disorder. In 2024, Kamala Harris selected Walz as her running mate.

At the Democratic National Convention, Gus Walz received worldwide attention when he emotionally expressed his pride in his father and said, “That’s my dad.”

“This is what Donald Trump has done,” he said. “He's normalized this type of hateful behavior and this type of language. And mainly, look, at first, I think it's just because he's not a good human being, but secondly, to distract from using competency.”

open image in gallery Infamously during his first run for the presidency, Trump mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski who suffers from arthrogryposis at a rally

Trump’s words came ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which said that students with disabilities are entitled to a “free appropriate public education.”

During the government shutdown, the Trump administration eliminated most of the staff at the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services, though they were later reinstated after the shutdown.

Walz also responded to the idea that Democrats are policing language when they criticize the use of slurs against people with disabilities.

“You can use that word, sure,” Walz said. “You can use that language. But you shouldn't. And that's something that Donald Trump fails to realize. But again, Kristen, this is cruelness. This is meanness, it's aimed at a broader community.”

In addition, Walz responded to his tweet, posted in response to Trump’s original post, calling for Trump to release the results of his MRI.

“Here we got a guy on Thanksgiving where we spent time with our families, we ate, we played Yahtzee, we cheered for football or whatever,” he said. “This guy is apparently in a room ranting about everything else. This is not normal behavior. It’s not healthy.”

Walz and Trump have clashed in the past, and he served as Harris’s main attack dog during the 2024 election, famously calling Republicans “weird.” But he received criticism for his cordial approach to Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, in their sole debate last year.