President Donald Trump gloated over news that Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has remarried after the death of his first wife last year — which proved a step too far for some of his MAGA loyalists.

The Kentucky representative announced on Nov. 3 that he remarried last month following the sudden death of his first wife of 31 years, Rhonda, in June 2024.

Trump, who has been married three times, took a swipe at Massie and his new bride, Carolyn Moffa, whom he met 10 years ago when she worked as a policy staffer for Senator Rand Paul.

“Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick!” Trump said in a post Friday on Truth Social.

“No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election,” Trump continued. “Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump gloated over news that Rep. Thomas Massie has remarried after the death of his first wife last year ( Getty Images )

Trump was called out by some of his own MAGA faithful, including his former attorney Jenna Ellis, who was among those who falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Ellis accused Trump of “political mud-slinging” and publicly denounced his remarks about Massie’s new wife.

“I know personally from my friendship of more a decade with Massie how incredibly difficult it was to find himself suddenly a widower and losing his best friend,” Ellis said in a post on X.

“Some things are still sacred and should still be beyond this kind of political mud-slinging,” she said.

Right-wing commentator Evan Kilgore said Trump’s post was “disgusting.”

“Donald Trump just attacked Thomas Massie for getting re-married recently after his wife tragically passed away last year,” Kilgore said on his X account. “He then uses it as an attack on @RepThomasMassie to imply he is going to lose his next election.

“This is actually disgusting,” he continued. “Donald Trump has lost me.”

Conservative commentator Rebekah Worsham, whose X account “the Patriotic Blonde” has more than 100,000 followers, sarcastically mocked Trump for his comment about Massie.

open image in gallery Trump’s swipe at Massie has upset even some of his most faithful supporters ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“How presidential,” she said, quoting Trump.

Other accounts proclaiming to be “America First” also criticized the president.

“This is so low,” said another. “It’s bad enough that Trump attacks Thomas Massie (who’s actually America First) but don’t bring his wife into this. Disgusting.”

“This is very nasty by Trump,” said another “America First” X user.

Massie has led the charge in defying the president by calling for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, joining forces with Democrats and other rebel GOP lawmakers, including Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Georgia representative, once a Trump loyalist, has found herself on the receiving end of the president’s ire after she refused to back down in calling for the release of the Epstein files.

The pair are in the midst of a public feud, while Massie has been at loggerheads with Trump for years.