President Donald Trump has been musing about running for a third term — a Constitutionally challenging feat that very few Americans want him to pursue, according to a new poll.

The 22nd Amendment prohibits anyone from being elected to office more than two terms, but Trump has floated the idea of running again in 2028 and insisted he’s “not joking” about it.

More than half — 52 percent — of Americans expect Trump will try to serve a third term, but only 17 percent think he should make that attempt, a new Economist/YouGov poll shows. Over two-thirds of those who believe he will attempt to run again — 70 percent — are Democrats compared to 34 percent of Republicans.

The latest Economist/YouGov poll also underscored Trump’s tanking approval rating. Just over half, 51 percent, of Americans disapprove of his job performance, a drop from last week when 49 percent disapproved.

Late last month, the president discussed running for a third term with Meet the Press, claiming “a lot of people want me to do it.” He added: “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

Asked about how he would accomplish this, Trump replied: “There are methods [by] which you could do it.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of running for a third term, but a new poll shows most Americans don’t think he should try ( AFP via Getty Images )

Last weekend, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News Sunday that the president would “probably” be finished after this term. Pressed on what she meant by “probably,” she said: “We’d have to look at the Constitution.”

The attorney general conceded it would be a “heavy lift” to allow him to run again for a third time.

The Constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate and then ratified by three-fourths of state legislatures.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last week: “It's not really something we're thinking about, he has four years. There's a lot of work to do.”

This poll comes days after a separate survey showed that in a hypothetical matchup between Trump and Barack Obama, Trump would lose; 53 percent said they would vote for Obama and 47 percent said they would vote for Trump.

This survey was taken April 5 through 8, when fears over his tariff plan led to turbulence across world markets.