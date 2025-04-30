Trump tells ABC interviewer he has ‘never heard of him’ in testy White House exchange

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump told ABC journalist Terry Moran he had “never heard of him” and that he was “not being very nice” in a testy exchange during a sit down to mark the president’s first 100 days back in office.

The pair clashed a number of times during the interview, notably over a discussion of deported El Salvador native and Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and evidence — or lack thereof — that he was a member of the MS-13 gang.

Trump pointed to an image of Abrego Garcia that he claimed showed him with gang tattoos on his knuckles. The image, however, shared by the president previously, has been sharply challenged – with critics claiming the photo had been digitally altered.

There’s no other evidence linking Abrego Garcia to the gang.

Moran challenged the president on the point, telling him that the link to the criminal gang was “disputed.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump told ABC interviewer Terry Moran that he had ‘never heard of him’ as the pair clashed during a White House sit down, broadcast on Tuesday evening ( ABC News )

“Wait a minute, wait a minute. He had MS-13 on his knuckles,” Trump replied. Moran tried several times to move the interview on to the next topic, to no avail. “It says MS 13,” Trump said.

“That was Photoshopped,” Moran replied, provoking a bemused response from the president. Trump then indicated that he personally chose Moran to conduct the interview for ABC.

“They’re giving you the big break of a lifetime, you know, you’re doing the interview,” Trump said. “I picked you because, frankly, I never heard of you, but that’s OK.”

Trump then stressed again that he picked Moran for the interview adding: “But you’re not being very nice.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump posed with what appears to be a digitally altered image of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s hands, insisting he’s got ‘MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles' ( Donald Trump / Truth Social )

When Moran tried once again to move the interview along, Trump challenged him again.

“Do you want me to show you the picture?” he said, to which Moran replied: “I saw the picture.”

It could be “interpreted that way ... I want to turn to Ukraine,” Moran added.

“No, no, no, no,” Trump persisted. “He had MS, as clear as you can be, not interpreted … This is why people no longer believe the news.”

The letters “MS” have not previously been seen on photos of Abrego Garcia’s hands.

The president described Moran’s comments as a “disservice,” asking him: “Why don't you just say, “Yes, he does,’ and you know, go on to something else?”

Finishing off the interview Trump took aim at media outlets, singling out ABC as “one of the worst.”