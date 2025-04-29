Trump looks to reassure Americans over tariffs as he marks 100 days in office with Michigan rally: Live updates
President brushes aside slumping approval ratings as he marks 100 days of his second term
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had a good call with Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos following an angry reaction from the White House to reports that the e-commerce giant planned to show American consumers the impact of tariffs on prices on its site.
Amazon has since denied the report, saying it was an idea floated for one part of the business.
The president confirmed the call with Bezos as he departed the White House en route to give an “achievement speech” focused on the economy to mark 100 days in office.
Trump will speak at Macomb Community College, just north of Detroit, at 6 p.m. Earlier, on Truth Social, he touted his “100 VERY SPECIAL DAYS,” along with his trademark MAGA slogan.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a briefing that Trump’s first three months had been “the most historic start to a presidency in American history.”
However, new polling shows Trump faces the lowest 100-day approval rating in about eight decades, topping his previous record in 2017.
The president brushed off his waning approval ratings, stating: “The Polls from the Fake News are, like the News itself, FAKE!”
EDITORIAL: After 100 days of turmoil, it’s time to make American democracy great again
In his inaugural speech on 20 January, Donald J Trump promised “the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history”. Well, that’s one promise that the president has definitely honoured – but not, as the saying goes, in a good way.
No previous president has inflicted so much damage, on so many, in so short a time. The scale of the vandalism wreaked on America, on its friends and allies abroad, and indeed on the prosperity of the world, has been historic and prodigious.
After 100 days of turmoil, it’s time to make American democracy great again
Trump hails Bezos for scrapping plan to show Amazon shoppers tariff price hikes
President Donald Trump thanked Amazon founder Jeff Bezos after the company reportedly scrapped a plan to display the added cost of tariffs on some products.
“Jeff Bezos was very nice. He was terrific,” Trump said Tuesday after the reportedly furious president called Bezos on the phone. “He solved the problem very quickly. And he did the right thing. He’s a good guy.”
Punchbowl News had reported that Amazon was set to “display how much of an item’s cost is derived from tariffs — right next to the product’s total listed price.”
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump thanks Bezos for scrapping plan to show Amazon shoppers tariff price hikes
Watch: Trump doubles down on China trade policy
President Donald Trump has given an exclusive pre-recorded sit-down interview to ABC News, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
In a clip released by the network, the president appears to double down on his trade policy toward China.
Pressed about how a 145 percent tariff on Chinese imports will raise prices for American consumers, Trump claimed: “You don't know that. You don't know whether or not China's going to eat it. China probably will eat those tariffs.”
Watch that moment here:
Watch: Trump invites Democrat Gov Whitmer to speak at airbase event
ANALYSIS: With Canada’s stunning electoral rebuke and doubts over China trade talks, has Trump’s bluster reached its expiration point?
John Bowden writes:
Republicans were hard at work this week in Washington as the party tries to sell their record of accomplishments over Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.
But on Monday night, Canada delivered a resounding rebuke of the United States and Trump’s trade agenda, leaving the end of his trade war appearing further away than ever. The administration, having yet to announce a single major deal resulting from Trump’s escalated “reciprocal” tariffs, is facing more and more scrutiny over its endgame.
On trade and Canada, has Trump’s usual bluster finally reached its expiration point?
So, where are we with those trade deals?
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday declined to confirm the Trump administration has reached a tariff deal with a trading partner country, saying no trade agreement was confirmed until President Donald Trump announces it.
“As you know, nothing is done till the president signs off on the 18 key trading relationships. The president described them to the trade team as bespoke,” Bessent told Fox Business Network. “Every deal is different, and he's going to be involved, so I'll wait to hear from him.”
Earlier, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he had reached one deal with a foreign country, but declined to name it, adding he was waiting for the country's prime minister and parliament to give their approval.
Lutnick also said it was time to train Americans to do the jobs of the future, in which generations of families work in factories.
Trump announce Michigan base to get new Boeing F-15EX jets
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Michigan will get 21 Boeing F-15EX jets.
While the fighter jets were previously purchased by the U.S. Air Force, Trump announced the base would receive them in comments he made during a visit to mark the 100th day of his second term in office.
There has been a long bipartisan battle to keep the airbase open.
Joining the president at the announcement of the base’s new mission were Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Newsmax host claims the ‘Deep state’ is using two-term limit to keep Trump ‘under their thumb’
Newsmax star Greg Kelly has claimed that the 22nd Amendment, which prevents a president from serving more than two full terms, “might be unconstitutional itself” and is “a way the deep state keeps the presidency under their thumb.”
Justin Baragona has the story.
Newsmax host: ‘Deep state’ using two-term limit to keep Trump ‘under their thumb’
Trump congratulated Carney on win in Canadian election
Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump, who congratulated the Canadian leader on Monday's election win, Carney's office said in a statement on Tuesday.
“The leaders agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together – as independent, sovereign nations – for their mutual betterment. To that end, the leaders agreed to meet in person in the near future,” it said.
Joe Sommerlad reports on what the Canadian prime minister has said about his U.S. counterpart, and how Trump’s rhetoric caused a surge of patriotism that pushed Carney to victory.
Everything Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney has said about Trump
Hegseth boasted about killing a Biden-era DEI program — but it was Trump's
Pete Hegseth announced he “proudly” put an end to a Department of Defense program — one that President Donald Trump signed into law in 2017.
It’s the latest blunder from within the Department of Defense, with Hegseth posting on social media Tuesday announcing that he “proudly ENDED” the Women, Peace & Security program.
Not only was it a Trump law, but it was co-sponsored by two of his now-Cabinet colleagues...
Kelly Rissman reports on the awkwardness.
