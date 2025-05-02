America says it’s Trump’s economy (despite his constant blaming of Biden)

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More Americans are saying the current economy is due to President Donald Trump than his predecessor Joe Biden, according to a new Gallup poll.

Trump has consistently blamed Biden for the turbulent stock market after the president triggered a global trade war with his tariffs.

As the president marked his first 100 days in office this week, nearly half of Americans (46 percent) surveyed in April believe that Trump is more responsible for the unstable economy, up 3 percent from March, according to Gallup. This compares to the 27 percent who blame Biden, which remained the same as March’s survey.

When asked whether both are equally responsible, 21 percent agreed.

open image in gallery Nearly half of Americans credit President Donald Trump for the current state of the U.S. economy, according to a new Gallup poll. The president has consistently blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden. ( Getty Images )

Unsurprisingly, 75 percent of Democrats surveyed in April believe that Trump is responsible for the current state of the economy, compared to 55 percent of Republicans who believe it lies with Biden.

This week Trump claimed Biden was responsible for the stock market performance over the last two months after the Labor Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis found that the economy shrank by 0.3 percent during the first quarter of this year.

It marked the first drop in three years as Trump’s tariff policies disrupted businesses and their supply chains.

open image in gallery Despite constantly blaming Biden, more Americans believe that Trump bears the brunt of responsibility for how the economy has fared recently than the former president. ( REUTERS )

Trump took to Truth Social Wednesday to blame the former president for the dismal numbers, writing that what was transpiring was “Biden’s stock market, not Trump’s.”

“I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers,” he fumed. “Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden ‘Overhang.’ This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!”

At a rally marking his first 100 days in office Tuesday, Trump mentioned Biden’s name at least 20 times during his speech, according to the transcript.

And during his first 50 days in office, Trump mentioned his predecessor’s name at least 316 times, according to an analysis by The New York Times.