Seemingly parroting the complaints from President Donald Trump about his dismal approval ratings, conservative columnist Liz Peek wrote a column for Fox News Digital urging readers to “ignore” the “biased polls” because MAGA loves the president’s first 100 days in office.

For some reason, the Fox News contributor failed to mention the right-wing network’s latest poll that finds voters are extremely unhappy with Trump’s handling of the economy and just about every other significant issue, prompting the president to demand that the Fox pollster be “investigated for election fraud.”

Peek’s omission of Fox News’ survey in her column also comes as Trump adviser Stephen Miller railed against the network’s poll in a Tuesday interview with Fox News anchor John Roberts and even demanded that the network “fire its pollster.”

“The liberal media, which has underestimated and misrepresented this president for the past decade, would have us believe that his second term so far has been a disaster,” Peek wrote in her Tuesday piece. “Many of us who voted for Trump disagree.”

open image in gallery A recent Fox News Digital column urges Trump voters to ignore the biased polls showing the president is struggling, but omits the Fox News poll that Trump has raged about. ( AP )

She went on to cite noted Trump pollster John McLaughlin, who reacted to the latest surveys released by the New York Times and Washington Post by claiming they were improperly skewed against the president because they didn’t include enough Trump voters.

“Pollsters tell us that Trump’s approval ratings are in free fall. Critics (and the president) suggest some polls don’t pass the smell test,” she wrote. “GOP pollster John McLaughlin reports that in the new NY Times/Siena poll, which showed Trump with a meager 42 percent approving of how the president is handling his job, only 37 percent of the survey group voted for Trump in 2024.”

Peek added: “The recent ABC/Washington Post poll showed Trump at 39 percent approval – ‘The Lowest in 80 Years’ blared a headline – but included, according to McLaughlin, only 34 percent Trump voters. As McLaughlin asked pointedly on Truth Social, ‘Didn’t we win popular vote with 50 percent?’”

The right-wing pundit then cited a poll by Quantus Insights, which she noted “claims to have achieved better accuracy than most polling outfits in 2024,” to show that the president’s approval rating is currently at 48 percent. Additionally, she highlighted a focus group of 15 Trump voters convened by GOP consultant Frank Luntz to dismiss the “relentlessly and universally negative” coverage of Trump’s tariffs by the “liberal media.”

“Overall, the group appeared willing to give Trump time to work through his agenda, noting that it was only a few months into his term, and that he had three and a half years to go,” she added. “That is certainly not the view of the liberal press, which has fought Trump every step of his political journey.”

Peek did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With a bevy of bad polls greeting his 100th day in office, which have all largely revealed that Americans are highly concerned about the economic impact of Trump’s trade wars, the president took out his anger on the pollsters – and Fox News – earlier this week.

open image in gallery Trump raged over several polls that were released to mark his 100th day in office. Many found he had higher disapproval ratings than other presidents after their first 100 days. ( AP )

“These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you’re at it,” Trump ranted on Truth Social on Monday. “They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose (sic) a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse.”

He continued: “They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9 percent at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! I wish them well, but will continue to fight to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

He also cited McLaughlin, claiming that his trusted pollster found that the surveys from the New York Times and Washington Post were “FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS.”Meanwhile, during his interview with Roberts, Miller took exception to the anchor referencing the latest Fox News poll to assert that voters felt that the president is wasting too much time on tariffs and not enough energy on lowering prices.

“I don’t want to make things weird for you, John, but it is our opinion that Fox News needs to fire its pollster,” Miller grumbled, adding that the “Fox News pollster has always been wrong about President Trump” and the White House “does not acknowledge any of that polling.”

Standing there silent while Miller ravaged his network’s polling, which has generally been considered highly respected in the industry, Roberts would only address the situation after the interview wrapped up. “He made a remark that was critical of our polling,” Roberts said later in the broadcast. “Here at Fox News, we stand by our polling, as we always have.”

Although Peek appears to be turning a blind eye to Fox News’ survey, others at the network are sounding the alarm about what this could potentially mean for the president in the long run.

“He’s in very bad shape,” Fox News contributor and longtime GOP strategist Karl Rove said this past weekend, citing the Fox poll. “I think the tariffs are a big problem because people understand that it is a tax and that it’s going to be a tax on them that they have to pay.”