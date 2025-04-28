Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump demanded pollsters from some of the most popular news organizations “be investigated for election fraud” after various publications released less-than-glowing approval ratings of the president.

As the country approaches Trump’s 100th day in office, voters have indicated they’re unhappy with the president’s performance so far.

A Fox News poll found that voters are unhappy with Trump’s policies on nearly every issue other than border security. New York Times polling found that Trump has a 53 percent disapproval rating, with an overall approval rating of 44 percent, and another poll from the Washington Post and ABC News indicated 55 percent disapprove of Trump’s policies, with just 39 percent approving.

The polls indicate that Trump has the lowest approval ratings for a president at this point in their term for 80 years.

open image in gallery Trump has railed against pollsters for Fox News, the New York Times, the Washington Post and ABC News for publishing incorrect approval rating numbers ( Getty Images )

But in true Trump fashion, the president railed against the pollsters, claiming they are “Negative Criminals” who “suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome."

“These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you’re at it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social just before sunrise on Monday. “They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse.”

He added, “They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9 percecnt at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! I wish them well, but will continue to fight to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The president has often asserted that any negative coverage of his administration is the result of media organizations being biased toward liberal policies or politicians and that they create fraudulent stories.

There is no evidence that the Times, the Post or ABC News have made up the polling numbers. Polling from other media organizations, such as Real Clear Politics, Pew Research Center and Silver Bulletin, mirrors the overall negative approval rating.

Trump’s low approval rating may just be a reflection of voters’ unhappiness toward some of Trump’s controversial policies.

The president tanked the stock market earlier this month when he announced the United States would impose a collection of tariffs against nearly every single one of the U.S.’s trading partners. Economists have warned that the tariffs could make consumer prices much more expensive, the opposite of Trump’s campaign promise.

open image in gallery Many voters are displeased with Trump’s execution of his campaign promises in the first 100 days of his presidency ( AFP via Getty Images )

The administration has also been inundated with lawsuits and concerns over various executive orders, particularly those related to mass deportation and mass firing of federal workers.

While Trump is executing his goal of deporting undocumented immigrants, some court filings have indicated the administration is doing so without due process for people suddenly being deported – some sent to a maximum security prison in El Salvador.

But Trump remained firm that the pollsters were the problem.

“Great Pollster John McLaughlin, one of the most highly respected in the industry, has just stated that The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named DONALD J. TRUMP, ME, are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS,” Trump added.

The president appeared to be referring to a post made by McLaughlin, the head of a consulting firm which worked with Trump’s campaign on public opinion, survey research and media buying.

McLaughlin questioned the validity of the Times, Post and ABC News polls because many of those same news organizations incorrectly predicted vice president Kamala Harris would win the 2024 presidential election.