Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Despite the on-off nature of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on U.S. trading partners, among those that still stand is the 25 percent import tax on imported vehicles that went into effect on April 3.

Wall Street and automotive industry analysts foresee massive global implications for the industry if these tariffs remain in place, with vehicle sales plummeting by millions as prices for both new and used cars surge, according to reporting by NBC News.

Research reports put the increase in costs for the automotive industry due to Trump’s tariffs in the region of $100 billion, with Boston Consulting Group putting the upper range at $160 billion for both U.S. and non-U.S. manufacturers.

“What we’re seeing now is a structural shift, driven by policy, that’s likely to be long-lasting,” Felix Stellmaszek, BCG’s global lead of automotive and mobility, told CNBC.

“This may well be the most consequential year for the auto industry in history — not just because of immediate cost pressures, but because it’s forcing fundamental change in how and where the industry builds.”

In the U.S. alone, automakers could see costs increase by $107.7 billion, according to the Michigan-based think tank, the Center for Automotive Research. That figure includes $41.9 billion for the big three U.S. automakers — General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler.

These reports take into account both the 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles that went into effect almost 10 days ago, and the forthcoming 25 percent tariff on auto parts that begins on May 3.

New Mazda cars are driven away from an automobile processing terminal on a car hauler at the Port of Los Angeles ( Getty Images )

While manufacturers will bear some of the costs themselves, they are expected to pass most on to customers, American drivers. This will, in turn, depress sales.

Goldman Sachs believes new vehicle prices could rise by approximately $2,000 to $4,000 over the next six months to a year to reflect the new tariffs, but with Americans buying fewer cars as a result, the automakers will have to absorb some of the costs themselves.

Consumer sentiment has worsened more than anticipated this month, and the University of Michigan’s expected inflation level survey reached its highest level since 1981.

While advisory firm Telemetry estimates automakers have approximately a two-month supply of non-tariffed vehicles to sell before any price increases kick in, the longer-term view is that annually there could be 2 million fewer vehicles sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Fewer vehicle sales are not just a result of the specific tariff on imported cars. Other tariffs will drive up the costs of other products for American consumers — from food to clothing to furniture and housewares — limiting spending power when it comes to a new vehicle.

Whether fresh off the production line or used, prices are already high. This affordability crisis has been a problem for some time, with the average price of a new vehicle already over $50,000.

More reasonably priced models are almost exclusively manufactured overseas — principally in Mexico, Canada, South Korea, and Japan — and therefore subject to tariffs and price hikes.

On top of all of this, the cost of maintaining an existing vehicle will rise with tariffs on auto parts.

“We expect to see declining discounting and then accelerated price increases as the tariffs are passed through and supply tightens, leading to price increases on all types of most new vehicles,” Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke said on Monday.

“Over the longer term, we expect production and sales to fall, newly used prices to increase, and some models to be eliminated.”

Cox expects steeper price increases than Goldman Sachs, estimating a $6,000 rise on the cost of an imported vehicle, due to the 25 percent tariff, and a $3,600 price rise on a vehicle assembled in the U.S. due to the upcoming 25 percent tariff on auto parts.

Those come in addition to the $300 to $500 increases from tariffs on steel and aluminum.