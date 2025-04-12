Trump orders military to take control of border lands as he continues to crack down on migrants crossings: Live
Rep. Greg Casar accused Trump of attempting to ‘shift the news off his tariff disaster’ by suddenly authorizing the military to take control of public lands along the southern border
President Donald Trump has authorized the military to take control of lands along the U.S.-Mexico border - leading a top Democrat to accuse him of using it as a tactic to distract from his tariffs rollout.
In a Friday announcement, the president ordered a “phased implementation” to occupy a “limited sector of federal lands” at the U.S.-Mexico border, as chosen by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. It has been reported that the military will take control of the Roosevelt Reservation that runs along California, Arizona and New Mexico.
The move allows military members to detain migrants crossing illegally in the stretch.
Rep. Greg Casar, a Texas Democrat, wrote on X: “Trump wants to shift the news off his tariff economic disaster, so he’s deploying the military into our own country and targeting immigrants. Insane, an abuse of our military, and true to form.”
U.S. markets ended a turbulent week higher despite the escalating trade war against America’s trading partners that threatens to upend global supply chains. China increased its tariffs on American imports to 125 percent in retaliation for the 145 percent levy on its exports.
Texas Democrat says Trump trying to 'shift news' from tariffs 'disaster' with military deployment
Reacting to the news that Donald Trump has authorized the military to occupy and take jurisdiction over public land along the southern border, Rep. Greg Casar has accused the president of wanting to change the dominant story of the week — that of the tariffs debacle.
In a presidential memorandum released on Friday evening, Trump says it will be a “phased implementation” that begins on a “limited sector of federal lands” chosen by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, but it can be expanded at any time.
Casar, a Texas Democrat, wrote on X: “Trump wants to shift the news off his tariff economic disaster, so he’s deploying the military into our own country and targeting immigrants.”
In Numbers: What do Trump’s 145% tariffs on China mean and who will be affected?
With China and the U.S. lashing out in an escalating trade war, Alicja Hagopian and Millie Cooke look at which industries might be hardest hit...
What will Trump’s 145% tariff on China actually do?
Law firm Susman Godfrey sues U.S. government after being targeted by Trump
Law firm Susman Godfrey is suing the U.S. government after being targeted by President Donald Trump in an executive order.
The firm is representing Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation case against Newsmax.
The complaint reads in part:
In America we have, in the words of John Adams, a government of laws and not men. President Trump’s campaign of Executive Orders against law firms and others, including the Executive Order he signed on April 9, 2025 against Susman Godfrey, is a grave threat to this foundational premise of our Republic. The President is abusing the powers of his office to wield the might of the Executive Branch in retaliation against organizations and people that he dislikes. Nothing in our Constitution or laws grants a President such power; to the contrary, the specific provisions and overall design of our Constitution were adopted in large measure to ensure that presidents cannot exercise arbitrary, absolute power in the way that the President seeks to do in these Executive Orders.
Unless the Judiciary acts with resolve—now—to repudiate this blatantly unconstitutional Executive Order and the others like it, a dangerous and perhaps irreversible precedent will be set. Whatever opinions one may hold about President Trump, or about Susman Godfrey’s litigation on behalf of its clients, someday a different president with an entirely different set of policy priorities and personal grievances will sit behind the Resolute Desk. That future president may genuinely believe that an entirely different set of organizations or people have “engage[d] in activities detrimental to critical American interests,” to quote the accusation President Trump has leveled at Susman Godfrey. If President Trump’s Executive Orders are allowed to stand, future presidents will face no constraint when they seek to retaliate against a different set of perceived foes. What for two centuries has been beyond the pale will become the new normal.
Put simply, this could be any of us.
Here’s Justin Baragona with the background on the case:
Trump targets Dominion lawyers on same day judge finds Newsmax defamed voting company
Trump replaces Obama’s White House portrait with painting of his own assassination attempt
Visitors to the White House on Friday were greeted with a new addition to the executive mansion’s art collection — a painting depicting the now-iconic photograph of President Donald Trump raising his fist just moments after a bullet grazed his ear in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July.
White House staff installed the painting just outside the East Room, in the main foyer of the White House, at a location traditionally reserved for a painting depicting the most recent president to have his official portrait unveiled.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, D.C.
Trump moves Obama’s White House portrait to display his assassination attempt photo
Trump’s approval ratings take a beating amid the trade war
Eric Garcia writes:
President Donald Trump had perhaps one the biggest setbacks for his agenda this week. After a whipsaw performance in overnight markets on Tuesday evening, Trump blinked and announced a 90-day pause on his “reciprocal tariffs.”
Trump himself admitted this came after markets got “a little queasy.” It also came after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, arguably the most respected executive on Wall Street, warned that a recession was likely. It turns out that even as the Republican Congress and the courts largely stand by, one thing that can grind Trump to a halt: the bond market, which went haywire on Tuesday evening.
Read more:
Trump’s approval ratings take a beating amid the trade war
Will the bond market bring down Donald Trump like it did Liz Truss?
Alicja Hagopian writes:
US bond markets erupted on Wednesday as panicked investors scrambled to cash them in in the wake of Donald Trump's tariffs and the trade war that followed.
The yield, or interest rate, for US government 30-year bonds spiked - a possible indicator of economic downturn - forcing the US president to perform a dramatic U-turn that saw him announce a temporary pause on tariffs for all countries but China.
“The bond market is very tricky, I was watching it. But yeah, I saw last night where people were getting a little queasy,” said Mr Trump as he laid out a 90-day pause on retaliatory levies.
The humiliating backtrack has striking similarities with Liz Truss’s rapid downfall as prime minister - also prompted by the bond market response to her disastrous mini-budget.
Here The Independent looks at the financial turmoil caused by both and what it might mean for Mr Trump's future in the White House.
Will the bonds market bring down Donald Trump like it did Liz Truss?
BlackRock CEO thinks we might already be in a recession
As the stock market turbulence prompts fears that the U.S. could soon be in a recession, an investment management firm executive believes we’re already there.
President Donald Trump’s back-and-forth approach to his tariff policy — announcing an across-the-board tax one week and then pausing it the next — has caused the markets to go wild.
Kelly Rissman reports on comments made by Blackrock’s Larry Fink.
BlackRock CEO thinks we might already be in a recession
After he pulled the plug on tariffs, Trump brags in Oval Office that his billionaire pals made a killing
In a video clip circulating social media, President Donald Trump gleefully recounted how much money his billionaire pals made on the stock market after he suddenly suspended most of his worldwide tariffs.
Mary Papenfuss has the story.
Trump brags that billionaire pals made a killing after he pulled the plug on tariffs
Why Trump’s tariff pause has not stopped the risk of global recession
Rachel Clun reports:
Economic experts have told The Independent the risk of a global recession remains despite the 90-day delay in Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff increases.
Trump made an abrupt U-turn on Wednesday when he announced the three-month pause to all affected countries bar China, following economic meltdown and widespread backlash.
But Pau S Pujolas, who wrote a study that was cited by the Trump administration to justify the tariff hikes, says the president’s “recklessness” means it may be too little, too late.
Read on...
