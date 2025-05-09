Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s administration is calling on the Supreme Court to let immigration officials cancel humanitarian protections for tens of thousands of immigrants who were allowed to legally live and work in the United States.

Solicitor General John Sauer, making yet another emergency appeal to the nation’s highest court, called on the justices to lift a lower court order that blocks the administration from ending a “parole” program for immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

open image in gallery Demonstrators in Miami protest Trump's decision to revoke temporary protected status for thousands of Venezuelans who fled the country and immigrated to the United States ( Getty Images )

Last month, Barack Obama-appointed District Judge Indira Talwani in Massachusetts temporarily blocked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s order that would have ended legal status for more than 530,000 people admitted to the program within weeks.

In a filing on Thursday, Sauer argued that the decision should be left up to Noem and Trump, not the courts.

Judge Talwani “engaged in the very review Congress prohibited — needlessly upending critical immigration policies that are carefully calibrated to deter illegal entry, vitiating core executive branch prerogatives, and undoing democratically approved policies that featured heavily in the November election,” he wrote.

The judge’s order maintained temporarily legal status for roughly 110,300 Cubans, 210,000 Haitians, 93,100 Nicaraguans, and 117,300 Venezuelans.

Ending the program would force targeted immigrants to “choose between two injurious options: continue following the law and leave the country on their own, or await removal proceedings” that put them “at risk of arrest and detention” and effectively kill any chances of “receiving other forms of immigration relief in the future – potentially permanently,” Judge Talwani wrote.

open image in gallery Courts have blocked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem from ending humanitarian parole programs granting temporary legal status for tens of thousands of immigrants fleeing Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela ( Getty Images )

Trump is separately calling on the Supreme Court to let the administration end temporary legal status for roughly 600,000 Venezuelans, after a federal judge warned that Noem’s attempts to cut humanitarian protections for fleeing immigrants will “inflict irreparable harm on hundreds of thousands of persons whose lives, families, and livelihoods will be severely disrupted, cost the United States billions in economic activity, and injure public health and safety in communities throughout the United States.

That ruling from California District Judge Edward Chen, another Obama appointee, said the administration’s attempt to strip protections “smacks of racism” and appears “predicated on negative stereotypes casting class-wide aspersions on their character,” including “insinuating they were released from Venezuelan prisons and mental health facilities and imposed huge financial burdens on local communities,” according to the judge.

Trump has repeatedly called on the Supreme Court to intervene after several court rulings struck down parts of his anti-immigration agenda.

Another case before the Supreme Court relates to his use of the Alien Enemies Act to summarily deport alleged Tren de Aragua gang members from the country.

On May 15, the justices will hear oral arguments in his challenge to several nationwide injunctions that blocked Trump’s executive order that attempts to deny citizenship to children born in the United States if their parents are “unlawfully” present or have “lawful but temporary” status in the country.

It is unclear whether the justices will address the merits of his birthright citizenship order or only the objections to the nationwide scope of the rulings against it.