Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to summarily deport Venezuelan immigrants accused of being gang members “exceeds” the scope of the law and runs “contrary to the plain, ordinary meaning” of the wartime statute.

Texas District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, who was appointed by Trump himself, ruled on Thursday that the administration cannot rely on the 18th century law to detain and deport alleged Tren de Aragua members, which is “unlawful.”

The government does “not possess the lawful authority” under the Alien Enemies Act, based on Donald Trump’s proclamation invoking the law for the fourth time in U.S. history, “to detain Venezuelan aliens, transfer them within the United States, or remove them from the country,” according to the judge’s 36-page ruling.

“The historical record renders clear that the president’s invocation of the AEA through the Proclamation exceeds the scope of the statute and is contrary to the plain, ordinary meaning of the statute’s terms,” he wrote.

In his proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act last month, Trump stated that “all Venezuelan citizens 14 years of age or older who are members of [Tren de Aragua], are within the United States, and are not actually naturalized or lawful permanent residents of the United States are liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured, and removed as Alien Enemies.”

The Alien Enemies Act grants authority to the president to remove immigrants during a declared war or if there is an "invasion or predatory incursion.”

But the government did not show that there exists “an organized, armed group of individuals entering the United States at the direction of Venezuela to conquer the country or assume control over a portion of the nation,” and the administration “falls short” of describing an “invasion” or “predatory incursion,” according to Judge Rodriguez.

The administration has admitted in court filings that “many” of the people sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador did not have criminal records, and attorneys and family members say their clients and relatives — some of whom were in the country with legal permission and have upcoming court hearings on their asylum claims — have nothing to do with Tren de Aragua.

On April 7, a divided Supreme Court agreed to lift a court order that temporarily blocked the president’s use of the wartime law to swiftly deport people from the country while a legal challenge plays out. But justices said immigrants marked for removal are “entitled to notice and an opportunity to challenge their removal” in front of a judge in the district where they are detained.

Following that ruling, lawsuits challenging immigrants’ deportations under the Alien Enemies Act have been filed in several states.

This is a developing story