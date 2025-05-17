Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea that the United States Supreme Court had placed an “illegal injunction” on him by temporarily blocking his administration’s ability to deport Venezuelans, accused of being gang members, without due process, while litigation on the matter plays out in lower courts.

On Truth Social on Saturday, Trump reposted two posts made by attorney Mike Davis, a close Trump ally and the founder of the Article III project, calling the court’s recent decision “illegal” and claiming it was “heading down a perilous path” by not allowing Trump to continue a constitutionally questionable action.

“The Supreme Court still has an illegal injunction on the President of the United States, preventing him from commanding military operations to expel these foreign terrorists,” Davis wrote.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump endorsed the idea that the Supreme Court had violated law by refusing to allow his administration to deport people under the Alien Enemies Act ( AP )

He continued, “The President should house these terrorists near the Chevy Chase Country Club, with daytime release.”

Chevy Chase Country Club is located in Maryland, near the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Supreme Court is the highest court in the nation and has the final say on legal disputes involving constitutional or federal law challenges.

The court told the Trump administration on Friday it would not allow it to resume deporting Venezuelans accused of belonging to a gang under the Alien Enemies Act while litigation continues in lower courts. In their decision, the justices flagged concerns about the administration bypassing due process rights.

Trump raged at the justices for not allowing his Department of Homeland Security to proceed with deportations under the act, calling it “bad” and “dangerous.”

His recent comments are a distinct reversal from comments he made last year, praising the court when they ruled in his favor.

Saturday’s endorsement of the idea that the Supreme Court, the ultimate decider of law, was carrying out an “illegal” act on him by not allowing him to do something that lower courts have also consistently ruled against, is part of a recent trend.

open image in gallery Trump has lashed out at federal judges for ruling against him in dozens of cases – an act that Chief Justice John Roberts warned against ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump and his administration have been accused of defying federal judges’ rulings – most notably not facilitating the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia despite the Supreme Court directing the administration to do so.

The president has personally lashed out at judges who have ruled against him, asserting they are “rogue” or “activists.” Roberts and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson have both warned that attacking judges is harmful to the independence of the judiciary.

His behavior has led to some concerns from critics that the president will ignore court orders and continue doing whatever he wants with the help of his allies in the government, thus overextending his presidential power.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan raised some questions over Trump refusing to follow court orders during oral arguments in the challenge to birthright citizenship this past week.

In a separate Truth Social post, also re-posted by Trump, Davis insinuated the court was being unfair to Trump by not allowing him to resume deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.

“The Supreme Court must come to the RESCUE OF AMERICA,” Trump wrote in response.