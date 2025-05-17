Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump endorses idea that Supreme Court ruling blocking his deportations under Alien Enemies Act is ‘illegal’

President reposted a comment claiming the Supreme Court was heading down the wrong path by blocking some of Trump’s actions

Ariana Baio
in New York
Saturday 17 May 2025 17:51 EDT
Comments
Justice Kagan slaps down 'losing' Trump administration at Supreme Court over birthright citizenship

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea that the United States Supreme Court had placed an “illegal injunction” on him by temporarily blocking his administration’s ability to deport Venezuelans, accused of being gang members, without due process, while litigation on the matter plays out in lower courts.

On Truth Social on Saturday, Trump reposted two posts made by attorney Mike Davis, a close Trump ally and the founder of the Article III project, calling the court’s recent decision “illegal” and claiming it was “heading down a perilous path” by not allowing Trump to continue a constitutionally questionable action.

“The Supreme Court still has an illegal injunction on the President of the United States, preventing him from commanding military operations to expel these foreign terrorists,” Davis wrote.

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea that the Supreme Court had violated law by refusing to allow his administration to deport people under the Alien Enemies Act
President Donald Trump endorsed the idea that the Supreme Court had violated law by refusing to allow his administration to deport people under the Alien Enemies Act (AP)

He continued, “The President should house these terrorists near the Chevy Chase Country Club, with daytime release.”

Chevy Chase Country Club is located in Maryland, near the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Supreme Court is the highest court in the nation and has the final say on legal disputes involving constitutional or federal law challenges.

The court told the Trump administration on Friday it would not allow it to resume deporting Venezuelans accused of belonging to a gang under the Alien Enemies Act while litigation continues in lower courts. In their decision, the justices flagged concerns about the administration bypassing due process rights.

Trump raged at the justices for not allowing his Department of Homeland Security to proceed with deportations under the act, calling it “bad” and “dangerous.”

His recent comments are a distinct reversal from comments he made last year, praising the court when they ruled in his favor.

Saturday’s endorsement of the idea that the Supreme Court, the ultimate decider of law, was carrying out an “illegal” act on him by not allowing him to do something that lower courts have also consistently ruled against, is part of a recent trend.

Trump has lashed out at federal judges for ruling against him in dozens of cases – an act that Chief Justice John Roberts warned against
Trump has lashed out at federal judges for ruling against him in dozens of cases – an act that Chief Justice John Roberts warned against (AFP via Getty Images)

Trump and his administration have been accused of defying federal judges’ rulings – most notably not facilitating the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia despite the Supreme Court directing the administration to do so.

The president has personally lashed out at judges who have ruled against him, asserting they are “rogue” or “activists.” Roberts and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson have both warned that attacking judges is harmful to the independence of the judiciary.

His behavior has led to some concerns from critics that the president will ignore court orders and continue doing whatever he wants with the help of his allies in the government, thus overextending his presidential power.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan raised some questions over Trump refusing to follow court orders during oral arguments in the challenge to birthright citizenship this past week.

In a separate Truth Social post, also re-posted by Trump, Davis insinuated the court was being unfair to Trump by not allowing him to resume deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.

“The Supreme Court must come to the RESCUE OF AMERICA,” Trump wrote in response.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in