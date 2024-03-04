Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump celebrated a personal victory on Monday morning after the Supreme Court overturned Colorado’s decision to remove him from its presidential primary ballot under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.

For months, Mr Trump had been fighting Colorado, as well as other states, for invoking the novel “insurrection clause” to disqualify him from the state’s primary.

The former president was accused of aiding an insurrection through his rhetoric on January 6, 2021.

But the Supreme Court intervened, saying states do not have the power to remove presidential primary candidates from their ballots under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.

Mr Trump called the court’s unanimous decision a “big win for America” in a post on Truth Social.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally, March 2, 2024, in Richmond, Va. The Supreme Court has restored Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to hold the Republican former president accountable for the Capitol riot. (AP)

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal team, led by Harmeet K Dhillion the managing partner of the Dhillion Law Group, said that the victory “is not just for President Trump but for the integrity of our electoral system and the rights of voters across the country.

“The attempt to use the 14th Amendment in this manner was a dangerous overreach that, if left unchallenged, could have set a perilous precedent for future election,” Mr Dhillion said.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…