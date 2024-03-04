Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump celebrates ‘big win’ after Supreme Court hands him victory in ballot eligibility case

Former president, who may appear on the presidential primary ballots, said the court’s decision was a ‘big win for America’

Ariana Baio
Monday 04 March 2024 15:45
Comments
Close

Donald Trump complains US is ‘just so pathetic’

Former president Donald Trump celebrated a personal victory on Monday morning after the Supreme Court overturned Colorado’s decision to remove him from its presidential primary ballot under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.

For months, Mr Trump had been fighting Colorado, as well as other states, for invoking the novel “insurrection clause” to disqualify him from the state’s primary.

The former president was accused of aiding an insurrection through his rhetoric on January 6, 2021.

But the Supreme Court intervened, saying states do not have the power to remove presidential primary candidates from their ballots under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.

Mr Trump called the court’s unanimous decision a “big win for America” in a post on Truth Social.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally, March 2, 2024, in Richmond, Va. The Supreme Court has restored Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to hold the Republican former president accountable for the Capitol riot.

(AP)

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal team, led by Harmeet K Dhillion the managing partner of the Dhillion Law Group, said that the victory “is not just for President Trump but for the integrity of our electoral system and the rights of voters across the country.

“The attempt to use the 14th Amendment in this manner was a dangerous overreach that, if left unchallenged, could have set a perilous precedent for future election,” Mr Dhillion said.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in