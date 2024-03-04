Supreme Court strikes down Colorado ruling to remove Trump from 2024 ballot: Live
Justices reverse Colorado’s decision to exclude Republican front-runner in accordance with 14th Amendment clause barring insurrectionists from running for public office
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump has been handed a legal victory as justices at the US Supreme Court will let him appear on this year’s ballot papers as he closes in on his party’s nomination.
Mr Trump challenged the ground-breaking decision by the Colorado Supreme Court, which found in December that he should be ineligible to run for the White House again or take part in the state’s primary – one of 16 taking place tomorrow on Super Tuesday – citing an anti-insurrectionist clause housed within the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.
Maine and Illinois followed Colorado’s example and America’s highest court heard oral arguments on the matter on 8 February, with justices strongly signalling their support for Mr Trump’s arguments. In the end, it was a unanimous decision on the part of the justices.
On Truth Social, Mr Trump celebrated a “BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!”
The former president picked up three further primary wins over the weekend but lost the DC contest to rival Nikki Haley.
Meanwhile, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to perjury.
Trump legal team hails victory for integrity of electoral system
“Today’s unanimous Supreme Court decision underscores the bedrock principles of our democracy and the rule of law,” said Harmeet K Dhillon, founder and managing partner of the Dhillon Law Group.
“This victory is not just for President Trump but for the integrity of our electoral system and the rights of voters across the country. The attempt to use the 14th Amendment in this manner was a dangerous overreach that, if left unchallenged, could have set a perilous precedent for future elections. We are proud to have defended the constitutional rights at stake and grateful for the Supreme Court’s unequivocal affirmation of these fundamental principles.”
CREW responds to Supreme Court decision: ‘This was in no way a win for Trump’
Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the group that led the lawsuit against the former president in Colorado, released the following statement after the Supreme Court handed down its ruling:
While the Supreme Court allowed Donald Trump back on the ballot on technical legal grounds, this was in no way a win for Trump. The Supreme Court had the opportunity in this case to exonerate Trump, and they chose not to do so. Every court–or decision-making body–that has substantively examined the issue has determined that January 6th was an insurrection and that Donald Trump incited it. That remains true today. The Supreme Court removed an enforcement mechanism, and in letting Trump back on the ballot, they failed to meet the moment. But it is now clear that Trump led the January 6th insurrection, and it will be up to the American people to ensure accountability.
Supreme Court did not clear Trump of insurrection as he had asked
Supreme Court lawyer Neal Katyal writes:
It’s a win for Trump. At the same time, remember that the Supreme Court’s decision today did not do what Donald Trump had asked: clear him of insurrection. The Colorado court found that he so was, and Trump had an entire section of his SCOTUS brief arguing he was peaceful on 1/6. The Court didn’t do what he asked; it did not clear him. And the act’s decision leaves space for his criminal trial about Jan 6 to proceed, should the Court dispose of the other Trump immunity case quickly in the Spring (as it can and must). The Court took 25 days to render this decision. Anything longer in the immunity case would be deeply inconsistent with what it did here.
Weisselberg appears in court charged with five counts of perjury
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is in court in Lower Manhattan charged with five counts of perjury in the first degree relating to Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial.
Trump reacts to Supreme Court decision
Supreme Court says Trump can stay on 2024 ballots
Alex Woodward reports:
The US Supreme Court has determined that Donald Trump can remain on 2024 presidential election ballots across the country, marking a reversal of a landmark Colorado court decision that found him constitutionally ineligible because of his actions on January 6.
But the justices ignored the central question in the case, which revolves around whether then-President Trump should be disqualified from holding office after he “engaged in insurrection” by fuelling a mob that stormed the US Capitol
The ruling did not include any discussion on the central premise of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, as well as decisions from officials in Illinois and Maine. The justices instead determined that only Congress – not states – has the authority to disqualify candidates for federal office.
Supreme Court says Trump can stay on 2024 ballots but ignores ‘insurrection’ role
The nation’s high court reversed a Colorado ruling that disqualified the former president from future office
Super Tuesday: When is it, which states are participating and how many delegates are at stake?
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tomorrow’s big day on which 15 states and one territory go to the polls, which promises to be make-or-break for Nikki Haley.
What to know about Super Tuesday 2024
All eyes will be on Republican contest between Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, particularly if the former can win South Carolina or Michigan later this month
One disgraced ex-president, four trials: Inside Trump’s legal troubles
Donald Trump has never been more vulnerable.
Without the privileges and prestige of the presidency to protect him, Trump is facing serious lawsuits and criminal indictments across New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington. All while he is running a campaign for re-election and is in pole position to take the Republican nomination for president.
Federal officials, local prosecutors and individuals are going after him for everything from his private conduct to his political maneuvering during the 2020 election.
If even one of these efforts proves successful, the US could see a former president behind bars for the first time.
Here, Josh Marcus explains each major case Trump is facing.
Inside Donald Trump’s lawsuits: One disgraced ex-president, four trials
The Former commander-in-chief faces cases in Washington, Florida, New York and Georgia – all while campaigning to become president once again. .Josh Marcus explains each one and the lengthy prison sentences that could be attached
Harris demands ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza
US vice president Kamala Harris called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday that would last for six weeks as she spoke in Selma, Alabama, on the anniversary of the civil rights march later known as “Bloody Sunday”.
“Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire – for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table,” she said, standing with her back to the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
Harris also delivered one of the sternest condemnations of Israel’s failure to allow humanitarian aid to citizens of the Gaza Strip from the White House so far, remarks that came after Israel’s military was widely criticised for opening fire as Palestinians gathered at an aid truck carrying flour.
More than 100 Palestinians were killed in the incident, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
“People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane. And our common humanity compels us to act,” Harris said.
“The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses.”
John Bowden reports.
Kamala Harris says there must be an ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza
Vice president says pause in fighting ‘for at least six weeks’ needed to save hostages, ensure aid for besieged civilians
Breaking: Ex-Trump Organization CFO expected to plead guilty to perjury charges over fraud trial testimony
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of Donald Trump’s Trump Organization, is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday over the testimony he gave to investigators during the former president’s New York civil fraud trial.
Mr Weisselberg arrived at the office of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg early on Monday morning and is expected to enter his plea later in the day, CNN reports.
The former execution has been engaged in plea talks with Manhattan prosecutors for several weeks but neither he nor his lawyer Seth Rosenberg have yet commented on Monday’s developments and the exact charges he will plead guilty to are not yet known.
Here’s the latest.
Ex-Trump Organization CFO expected to plead guilty to perjury charges
Allen Weisselberg arrives at office of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg early on Monday morning and looks set to enter plea
