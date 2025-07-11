White House mercilessly mocked for posting pic of Trump as Superman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House is being mercilessly mocked on social media after posting a meme showing President Donald Trump as Superman in an apparent attempt to capitalize on the buzz generated by the release of a new blockbuster film about DC’s Man of Steel.

“THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP,” the post proclaims above a picture of the president soaring through the cosmos in the hero’s trademark blue tights and red cape, a parody of the movie’s poster.

Trump himself is no stranger to grandiose comparisons, likening himself to Harry Truman earlier this week over his decision to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities last month and previously drawing parallels between himself and everyone from Elvis Presley to Jesus Christ, Sir Winston Churchill, and Mother Teresa.

open image in gallery A meme of President Donald Trump as Superman posted by the official White House X account on Friday July 11 2025 ( The White House/X )

He has also compared himself to a superhero before, hawking digital trading cards in late 2022 that bore his image as an omnipotent vigilante for the low price of $99 each.

The White House’s meme has already drawn a scathing backlash on social media, with California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia pointing out: “He’s literally Lex Luthor.”

Political commentator Mehdi Hasan fumed: “Just imagine the response if the Biden White House had posted something like this. But Trump is graded on some kind of never-seen-before curve and this craziness is normalized.”

At least one person enjoyed the comparison: actor Dean Cain, who played Superman on TV in the 1990s and is now a vocal MAGA conservative, responded to the White House’s post with two laughing emojis.

During President Joe Biden’s term in office, his administration received similar criticism after posting an image of the Democrat as his joke alter ego “Dark Brandon”, complete with glowing red eyes.

“I guess they thought we weren’t enough of a laughingstock to the rest of the world already,” sighed Ron Filipkowski.

AI creator Mario Pawlowksi observed: “Superman was an illegal immigrant growing up on an American farm and a hero from a comic book. Trump is a total opposite of Superman, a Superloser.”

Others supplied their own AI-generated memes of Trump as the character, available in both flattering and deeply offensive versions. At the same time, several people used the moment to express their ongoing outrage over the administration’s claim that the fabled Jeffrey Epstein files do not exist.

open image in gallery Donald Trump pictured as a generic superhero for his own range of digital trading cards ( Donald Trump/Truth Social )

More than one person suggested the Epstein files were “Trump’s Kryptonite.”

Perhaps most cuttingly of all, an account called Mr. Frog remarked that the official White House account is now “just a slop engagement farm.”

James Gunn’s new reboot of the beloved superhero franchise, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, has already received a thumbs-down from Fox News, with Greg Gutfeld complaining that the latest interpretation of the character is “superwoke.”

Jesse Watters, Kellyanne Conway, Laura Ingraham, and Ben Shapiro have all likewise criticized the film, in some cases, by their own admission, without having actually seen it.