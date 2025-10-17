Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. military has reportedly struck another suspected drug boat on Thursday in the Caribbean, two U.S. officials told CNN.

The strike, which is yet to be publicly confirmed, would be the sixth such attack since last month.

The alleged operation is thought to be the first of the strikes to leave behind survivors.

The U.S. military has launched search and rescue assets for the two or three people thought to have survived Thursday’s strike, whose injuries are unknown, an official told Fox News.

The Independent has contacted the Pentagon and the White House for comment.

open image in gallery The U.S. has killed at least 27 people across five confirmed strikes in the Caribbean, with a reported sixth attack on Thursday likely set to increase the total ( Donald Trump / Truth Social )

Prior to Thursday’s alleged strike, which was first reported by Reuters, 27 people have been killed in U.S. attacks on alleged drug boats passing through the region.

Information regarding who was onboard these boats has been sparse.

Chad Joseph, 26, of Trinidad and Tobago, may have been one of six people killed in a similar strike earlier this week, according to his family.

Joseph, a fisherman from the village of Las Cuevas, had been living in Venezuela in recent months. His family said he frequently made trips across the Caribbean in his work as a fisherman.

open image in gallery President Trump has insisted the strikes are legal because the U.S. is in an ‘armed conflict’ with drug traffickers ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

“I don’t want to believe that this is my child,” his mother, Lenore Burnley, told The New York Times. “Is this really true?”

Joseph’s family denies he is a drug trafficker.

The Trump administration has claimed all those aboard that vessel were “male narcoterrorists.”

The strikes have proved controversial both in- and outside the U.S.

open image in gallery Officials have not released the names of those killed in the U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean ( Donald Trump/Truth Social )

Admiral Alvin Hosley, the head of U.S. Southern Command, which is overseeing the strikes, will retire at year’s end, according to the Department of Defense, reportedly after Hosley expressed concern about the strikes.

Venezuela, whose citizens are thought to have been killed in prior strikes on the boats, has fiercely criticized the U.S. military buildup in the region and mobilized its own troops and militia forces.

Legal observers have warned the strikes may not be legal, despite the White House insisting the U.S. is formally engaged in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels that the president has labeled “unlawful combatants,” freeing up extraordinary wartime powers.

open image in gallery Venezuela has mobilized troops and militia forces in response to the U.S. military buildup in the region ( AP )

“All available evidence suggests that President Trump’s lethal strikes in the Caribbean constitute murder, pure and simple,”Jeffrey Stein, director of the ACLU’s National Security Project, said in a recent statement. “The public deserves to know how our government is justifying these attacks as lawful, and, given the stakes, immediate public scrutiny of its apparently radical theories is imperative.”

President Trump told reporters on Wednesday he has authorized CIA missions inside Venezuela as part of his anti-drug crackdown.

The president added that the U.S. was looking at land operations against Venezuela following the naval strikes.

“We are certainly looking at land now because we’ve got the sea under control,” he said Wednesday.

The U.S. is in the midst of biggest military buildup in the Caribbean since the 1980s. It has sent fighter planes, an attack submarine, spy jets, and eight Navy warships to the region.