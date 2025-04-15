Fox News host teaches Donald Trump how to say ‘Make America Great Again’ in Spanish

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy took the opportunity during her recent interview with Donald Trump to teach the president how to say his political slogan Make America Great Again in Spanish — though the president’s interpretation wasn’t quite on the nose.

The two-part interview is set to air on Tuesday and Wednesday on Fox Noticias, an afternoon news show on the Spanish-language Fox Deportes network.

The conversation with Campos-Duffy, a MAGA diehard whose husband (former Fox News host Sean Duffy) is the president’s transportation secretary, took place shortly after Trump met with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in the White House. During his Oval Office presser with Bukele, the president mused about sending American citizens to El Salvador’s notorious ultra-max prison while the Salvadoran leader refused to commit to returning an illegally deported Maryland father.

In a series of preview clips of her interview with Trump that aired on Fox & Friends, Campos-Duffy asked the president about his recent meeting with Bukele and whether Trump believes the revenue from his sweeping tariffs will eventually replace income taxes.

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy attempts to teach Donald Trump how to say his slogan "Make America Great Again" in Spanish. ( Fox News )

Speaking of Bukele, who describes himself as the “world’s coolest dictator,” Trump called him a “great guy” who has made El Salvador “safe and secure” due to his mass arrests and imprisonment of suspected gang members. Referencing the infamous CECOT prison complex, Trump noted that “we’re using his system and getting rid of criminals from out of the United States allowed to come in by” former President Joe Biden.

Asked by the Fox & Friends weekend host whether we could use Bukele’s prisons for “our own violent criminals,” the president doubled down on his previous proposal of having El Salvador build more prisons to house American citizens.

“I call them homegrown criminals,” Trump responded. “The ones that grew up and something went wrong and they hit people over the head with a baseball bat and push people into the subways just before the train getting there. We’re looking into it and want to do it. I would love to do that.”

Legal experts, meanwhile, have panned the idea of deporting US citizens to a foreign prison who have been convicted of unspecified crimes, calling it “illegal” and saying that “no law in the United States authorizes us to pay another country to imprison people.”

Trump also boasted about his chaotic trade war that has roiled global markets and led economists to fear that the world is on the brink of recession, claiming that the amount of money his tariffs will bring into the United States could allow for the elimination of income taxes.

At one point in the friendly sit-down, Trump insisted that if he didn’t win the 2024 election “this country was going to fail,” adding that the theme of his campaign is “Make America Great Again.” After blustering a bit about how he’s made the United States “respected all over the world” in his first three months back in office, Campos-Duffy stepped in to give him a short foreign language course.

“Mr. President, I’d like to teach you how to say ‘let’s make America great again’ in Spanish,” she said before repeating the phrase en español.

“America grande otra vez,” Trump dramatically replied, making sure to empathically accentuate the phrase along with his signature hand movements.

In the end, though, the president left off the conjugation for “make,” resulting in him merely saying “America great again” in Spanish.