Watch live: Secret Service and FBI directors grilled at Trump shooting hearing

Watch live as senior Secret Service and FBI personnel testify before a Senate panel on Tuesday, 30 July, on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Acting director of the Secret Service, Ronald L Rowe Jr, and Deputy Director of the FBI, Paul Abbate, will answer questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Thomas Crooks, 20, was named by the FBI as the shooter who got close enough to a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, to wound the former president and 2024 Republican candidate.

The resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, opened fire with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle while Mr Trump was speaking on stage in the rural town.

A Secret Service sniper shot dead the gunman at the scene.

One rally attendee was killed and another wounded, and Mr Trump was shot in the ear.

It comes after FBI director Christopher Wray faced questions from Congress over the shooting.

Former Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle previously testified at a hearing into security lapses at the rally.

She resigned last week after bipartisan demands to quit for the agency's failure to prevent the attempted assassination.