Watch live: FBI chief grilled on Trump attempted assassination investigation

Watch live as FBI Director Christopher Wray faces questions from Congress on Wednesday, 24 July, over the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The security service chief will appear before the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions about the FBI's investigation of the suspected shooter.

Thomas Crooks, 20, was named by the FBI as the shooter who got close enough to a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, to wound the former president and 2024 Republican candidate.

The resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, opened fire with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle while Mr Trump was speaking on stage in the rural town.

A Secret Service sniper shot dead the gunman at the scene.

One rally attendee was killed and another wounded, and Mr Trump was shot in the ear.

It comes after Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle testified at a hearing into security lapses at the rally.

She resigned on Tuesday after bipartisan demands to quit for the agency's failure to prevent the attempted assassination.