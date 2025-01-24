Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just days after returning to the White House earlier this week, Donald Trump gave his first televised interview to his close confidant: Sean Hannity.

The commander-in-chief sat down with the Fox News host in his Oval Office on Wednesday, with the first part of the discussion – covering everything from pardoning of the Jan. 6 rioters to TikTok spying rumours – being broadcast later that evening.

Part two of his interview aired on Thursday, with Trump making a raft of brazen, often unsubstantiated claims surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese tariffs, and tapping into US energy resources.

Here are the key takeaways from the second half of the president’s pre-recorded interview.

‘Zelensky’s no angel’

open image in gallery In this Fox News screen grab, President Trump talks to host Sean Hannity in his first TV interview since his inauguration on January 20, 2025 ( Fox News )

Almost three years after Russian President Vladimy Putin ordered his forces to invade Ukraine in February 2022, Trump thrust some of the blame for the conflict on Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian President, he said, is “no angel” and “shouldn’t have allowed this war to happen”. Trump suggested that that the conflict erupted because Zelensky failed to wave the white flag in advance of Russian troops beginning their attack.

Trump slammed the Ukrainian president for “talking so brave” and taking on a much larger, more powerful entity, he said.

Instead, Trump argued, “we could have made a deal”. He added: “I could have made that deal so easily. And Zelensky decided: ‘I want to fight.’”

‘Stolen’ hypersonic missile program

Trump was also pressed on Russia’s hypersonic Oreshnik missile, which was used to strike the Ukrainian city of Dnipro in November.

He told Hannity that Russia had stolen US designs for the missile during the Obama administration.

“Russia stole the design, they got it from us,” Trump said. “Some bad person gave them the design.”

The preisdent said the US was working on a “super hypersonic” missile program, “which is even a step better”. Trump claimed they’ll be ready in the near future without specifiying when or providing further details on the program.

‘Smart guy’ Kim Jong-un

open image in gallery Trump, pictured inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the South and North Korea on June 30, 2019, said the North Korean leader is a ‘smart guy’ ( Getty Images )

Trump said he is willing to resume talks with Kim Jong-un, and praised North Korea’s Supreme Leader as a “smart guy”.

The president has continued to boast of his strong ties with the dictator, who he colloquially calls “Little Rocket Man”, despite fraying ties between Washington and Pyongyang under the Biden administration.

“He’s not a religious zealot,” Trup argued. “He happens to be a smart guy. Kim Jong-un is a smart guy.”

Asked if he would reach out to him again, Trump responded: “I will, yeah. He liked me, and I got along with him.”

Trump recalled Barack Obama’s remark that North Korea was the single greatest threat to America. “[Obama] said North Korea is the biggest threat, and I solved that problem.”

“I’m not Obama,” he concluded.

China tariffs

Trump said he “would rather not” place tariffs on Beijing, after earlier this week considering imposing a blanket 10 percent levy on Chinese goods and services imported into the US as soon as February 1.

After bragging of a “good” and “friendly” conversation with Xi Jinping, he described the Chinese president as a “very ambitious man” leading a “very ambitious country”.

open image in gallery Part two of Donald Trump’s interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity aired on Thursday evening ( Fox News/YouTube )

Despite their apparent amicable relations, Trump noted that tariffs provide tremendous power over China. Trump suggested that the financial sanctions may slow the nation’s military expansion.

“We have one very big power over China, and that’s tariffs, and they don’t want them. And I’d rather not have to use it. But it’s a tremendous power over China,” he said.

Trump later added: “China gets a lot of its money from America and they use that money to build up their military.”

Oil, gas and ‘horrible’ wind turbines

US oil and gas resources are like a “pot of gold,” Trump said, which he belives can help lead the way in America garnering huge sums of wealth, while providing some leverage over China.

“We have something that they want: we have a pot of gold,” he said just days after declaring a national energy emergency. “China doesn’t have that. They have to go out the old fashioned way and buy it.”

Trump also shared his disdain of clean energy and wind turbines and called solar panels “ridiculous”.

“The wind blows and then it doesn’t blow… they’re made in China; they kill the bird. They’re horrible,” he said.

The president added: “We don’t want windmills in this country. We’re putting an order on it. I’ve already sort of done it. We don’t want windmills... You know what else people don’t like? Those massive solar fields.”