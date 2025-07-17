Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci revealed that he’s only witnessed the president apologize once in the past 20 years – and it was after a particularly “embarrassing” moment.

Scaramucci, who in 2017 served just 11 days in the Trump administration, made the revelation during a live taping of The Rest is Politics U.S. at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday.

After rifling through the president’s perceived hits and misses, an audience member asked “The Mooch” and his co-host, MSNBC contributor Katty Kay, the most embarrassing thing they have seen the president do.

“The most embarrassing thing I saw him do, which was one of the things he did not want to do, is apologize to Melania,” the former financier said.

The incident, which took place in October 2016, just months before Scaramucci joined Trump’s transition team, was the only time in 20 years of knowing him that he could recall the president ever apologizing.

open image in gallery Anthony Scaramucci made the claim during a live show of his podcast, The Rest is Politics US ( Goalhanger/The Rest is Politics US )

“I can tell you the exact day he did it. He did it at 11.50 p.m., and he did it on October 7, 2016,” he continued.

“And why is that? At 4 p.m. that day, they released the Access Hollywood tape where he was on the bus with Billy Bush, saying things that were wholly inappropriate. They were all panicked and Trump was embarrassed by it.”

The interview tape featured Trump bragging in vulgar terms to Bush about his ability to grope and have sex with women when he pleases. It was leaked just one month before the 2016 presidential election, which saw him defeat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton at the ballot box.

“I made a move on her, and I failed. I’ll admit it. I did try and f*** her… I moved on her like a b****. She was married,” Trump could be heard saying in the 2005 conversation, which was caught on a hot microphone.

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful... I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait,” he continued. “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ‘em by the p***y. You can do anything.”

open image in gallery Trump (right) went on to win the 2016 presidential election, while Billy Bush was fired from NBC ( Getty Images )

The leaked recording prompted an immediate frenzy, and a day later, his wife Melania Trump told Fox News that “he apologized to me” for his “offensive” and “inappropriate “remarks.”

Scaramucci noted another time when the president “apologized.”

“He apologized to Melania Trump, and he was very embarrassed while he was doing it,” he said.

“And he apologized to the original Pocahontas for calling Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas,” he continued, citing Trump’s nickname for the Democratic senator that some critics say amounts to a racial slur. “He felt that was unfair to the original.”

open image in gallery Scaramucci said he’s seen the president apologize just once, properly, in two decades ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The president has been both celebrated and ridiculed for his political mantra: "Don’t apologize for anything, ever."

While on the campaign trail in 2015, Trump told late-night show host Jimmy Fallon, “Apologizing is a great thing, but you have to be wrong.”

A decade later, he regularly touts his omniscience in speeches and on social media and even hawks “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!” merchandise in his store.