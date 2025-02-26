Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

RFK Jr looks less than thrilled to see Trump hawking merchandise in the Oval Office

From the Oval Office, the president advertised new hats that read: ‘TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!’

Katie Hawkinson
im Washington, D.C.
Wednesday 26 February 2025 13:46 EST
White House announces new merch drop with 'Trump was right about everything' hats

Many social media users — and even Robert F. Kennedy Jr. himself — seemed less than thrilled to see President Donald Trump hawking his merchandise in the Oval Office.

Trump advertised new merchandise Tuesday from the White House, showing off red baseball caps that read, “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!” He was joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The pair were both confirmed to their cabinet positions earlier this month.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump and Howard Lutnick stand in the Oval Office on Tuesday, where the president began advertising new merchandise
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump and Howard Lutnick stand in the Oval Office on Tuesday, where the president began advertising new merchandise (EPA)

“See that? ‘Trump was right about everything.’ It just came in, somebody said, ‘It was sent in by a fan.’ I said we should make some of them,” Trump told reporters, before offering some of them hats.

After they declined, Lutnick said with a smile: “Always say yes to the president.”

Trump shows off a new hat that reads, ‘TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!’
Trump shows off a new hat that reads, ‘TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!’ (AP)

Lutnick was grinning wide, but many pointed out Kennedy appeared quite unhappy with the spectacle as he kept a straight face and remained silent.

“Get a load of the look on RFK Jr's face as Trump hawks his new merch in the Oval Office,” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on Bluesky.

get a load of the look on RFK Jr's face as Trump hawks his new merch in the Oval Office

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 25, 2025 at 5:32 PM

Now, users are agreeing something seemed off with the Health and Human Services leader.

“Very sad when RFK Jr. looks like the ‘sane’ one in any situation,” one user wrote.

“JFK would be mortified,” a Bluesky user added.

Other users were more concerned about Lutnick’s remarks.

“There have been some titanically gross Trump a**-kissers over the years in his orbit, but Howard Lutnick is well on his way to make all of them look like amateurs,” Meidas Touch editor Ron Filipkowski wrote on X. “Doesn’t get more pathetic than this.”

"‘Always say yes to the president,’” one user wrote. “Where the heck are we?! A kindergarten?!”

“Oh good, It's the Home Shopping Network of nothing but crap. What an embarrassment our country has become,” another user said.

The Independent has contacted Kennedy and Lutnick for comment.

