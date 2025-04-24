Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump slams ‘not necessary’ Russian airstrike on Kyiv: ‘Vladimir, STOP!’

Andrew Feinberg
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 24 April 2025 09:08 EDT
Comments
Trump is now criticizing Russia after an airstrike killed nine and injured at least 70 in Kyiv overnight
Trump is now criticizing Russia after an airstrike killed nine and injured at least 70 in Kyiv overnight (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a rare and pointed criticism of Russian president Vladimir Putin after Moscow unleashed the deadliest airstrike on Kyiv since last year, killing at least nine people.

In a post on his Truth Social website, Trump said he was “not happy” with the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital, which came less than 24 hours he baselessly accused Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy of starting and working to prolong the three-year-old war that began in 2022 when Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine.

Trump called the Russian attack on Ukraine’s capital “not necessary” and slammed the “very bad timing” of the attack, which Ukrainian officials say left at least 70 people — including six children — injured.

Trump is now criticizing Russia after an airstrike killed nine and injured at least 70 in Kyiv overnight
Trump is now criticizing Russia after an airstrike killed nine and injured at least 70 in Kyiv overnight (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

He then exhorted the Russian leader to halt the attacks and get to the negotiating table, writing: “Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the Peace Deal DONE!”

The president’s extremely rare criticism of Russia marks a head-spinning reversal from what he was saying less than a day ago when he appeared to have fully adopted Moscow’s position on at least one outcome of the war: The status of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Russian forces illegally seized the Ukrainian territory in 2014 and up until now the American government had steadfastly refused to even consider recognizing Russia’s unlawful annexation. But Trump, who appeared upset about Zelensky refusing to recognize Russia’s theft of his country’s territory as part of a Trump-brokered peace deal under which Russia would end the war in exchange for having their wartime gains legitimized, said Crimea “was lost years ago” to Ukraine and said it was “not even a point of discussion” in a separate Truth Social post.

Trump also taunted Zelensky in the same post, writing that Zelensky had “no cards to play” and accusing him of making it “so difficult to settle this war.”

“He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country,” he said.

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in