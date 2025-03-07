Trump threatens Russia with ‘large scale’ sanctions after massive missile attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After weeks of softening American policy towards Russia by pulling military and intelligence support for Ukraine’s defense, President Donald Trump threatened Moscow with further economic and trade sanctions after a massive Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa triggered fires and damaged energy infrastructure.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Russia was “absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield” and declared that he was “considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia” as a result.

The president added that any sanctions he was considering would remain in place until “a cease fire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached” in the years-long conflict. He also exhorted both countries to “get to the table right now, before it is too late.”

It is unclear what, if any, further sanctions or trade barriers Trump could impose on Moscow that would have an immediate effect on Russia’s economy.

Since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale unprovoked invasion of Ukrainian territory in February 2022, the United States and European Union, along with other Western democracies, have worked to cut off Moscow from the global financial system and have imposed a series of crippling sanctions that have exacted a steep price but have not meaningfully reduced Russia’s ability to wage war because Putin has successfully exploited alliances with other authoritarian countries such as Iran and North Korea to obtain needed military materiel.

Despite this most recent threat to levy new sanctions against Russia, Trump has privately asked aides about providing Moscow with sanctions relief in exchange for engaging in peace talks.

The president’s latest social media broadside comes just one week after a disastrous Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, after which the Ukrainian leader was asked to leave the White House without signing a mineral rights deal both sides had touted as a way to secure continued support from Trump and his administration.

Zelensky left the White House roughly an hour after the emotional eruption, cutting short talks that were supposed to cement an economic relationship between Washington and Kyiv and create a mechanism to repay the billions in American military aid that has been sent to Ukraine since 2022.

Days later on Monday, he took to his Truth Social platform to attack Zelensky in a post claiming that the United States “will not put up with” his sentiments “for much longer” after Zelensky said he expects to maintain a relationship with the U.S. despite the his fraught relationship with Trump.

But on Tuesday, he told members of Congress during an address to joint session that he was “working tirelessly to end the savage conflict” between Ukraine and Russia and said he’d received a letter from Zelensky indicating that Kyiv was “ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.”

American and Ukrainian officials are set to meet for talks next week in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.