Ukraine-Russia war latest: Macron says Putin is threatening UK and Europe because he ‘feels exposed’
Russia's intentions to continue waging war with Europe have been uncovered, says Macron
French president Emmanuel Macron has said that the Kremlin is threatening the UK and Europe because Vladimir Putin is feeling “exposed”.
The Kremlin has responded angrily to Sir Keir Starmer’s plan for British troops to join a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, as well as Mr Macron's extending France’s nuclear umbrella to cover his European allies.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said troops on its border would amount to the “direct, official and unveiled involvement of Nato members in the war against Russia”.
And a Russian senator said the bodies of British officers would "fertilise Crimean vineyards" if the UK contributes to a peacekeeping force in Ukraine.
Mr Macron said: "I know President Putin well. If he's reacting like that, it's because he knows what I said is true. He was probably piqued by the fact we're exposing his game."Russia's ambassador to the UK denied Moscow was threatening Britain.
Andrei Kelin told Sky News: “Russia does not threaten France or the United Kingdom. Here in the United Kingdom, they are very good at inventing threats.”
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine will hold talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia next week to discuss ending the war with Russia.
Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure targeted in overnight attack
Russian forces targeted Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure in their latest drone and missile attack, Ukraine's energy minister said this morning.
"Once again, energy and gas infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine has come under massive missile and drone fire," energy minister German Galushchenko said in a statement.
The impact of the attack and the damage is not immediately clear.
Russian senator issues WW3 warning to UK, says will fertilise British soil with blood
A Russian senator has issued a grim warning to prime minister Keir Starmer, saying that Europe’s peacekeepers will be met with hostility.
Dmitry Rogozin, Vladimir Putin’s former deputy premier and ex-head of the Russian Space Agency, said sending troops to Ukraine would help Russia "fertilise the Crimean vineyards" with their bodies.
"It has been a long time since we fertilised the Crimean vineyards with [the corpses of] British officers. We are waiting, Starmer. The time has come,” he said in a graphic warning to the British PM.
A lesser known Russian commentator on the war, Mr Rogozin has reinvented himself as a hardline nationalist footsoldier for the Kremlin after losing his role as deputy prime minister in 2023.
He is also serving as Russia's senator for the illegally occupied Ukrainian oblast Zaporizhzhia, where Moscow has deployed its forces to control Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.
Putin rejects any concessions to Ukraine in peace talks
Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin officials have explicitly rejected making any concessions in future peace negotiations or accepting any US, European, or Ukrainian peace proposals.
Russia does not intend to "give in to anyone" or make any compromises in future peace negotiations, Mr Putin said during a visit to the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation's Moscow branch yesterday.
He said Russia must choose a peace option that best suits Russia and will ensure peace in the long-term.
Zelensky plans to head to Saudi Arabia for talks with US next week
Volodymyr Zelensky has said his country will hold talks with the US next week about ending the war against Russia.
Mr Zelensky, in his nightly address, said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday and his team would stay there to hold talks with US officials.
“Next Monday, I have a visit planned to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with the Crown Prince. After that, my team will stay in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace,” he said.
“As we told @POTUS, Ukraine is working and will continue to work constructively for a swift and reliable peace,” Mr Zelensky said on X.
Ukraine opposition leaders deny plotting to oust Zelensky after talks with Trump aides
Ukraine’s opposition leaders Yulia Tymoshenko and Petro Porshenko have confirmed they spoke with Donald Trump’s aides but denied wanting to oust Volodymyr Zelensky from power.
Mr Porshenko said he held talks with some US representatives but clarified that he did not agree with Mr Trump’s demands for wartime elections. A poll, he said, should only be held once the martial law is lifted from the war-hit country.
Ms Tymoshenko, Ukraine’s former prime minister, said she opposes elections while fighting continues and that her team is “talking with all our allies who can help in securing a just peace as soon as possible”.
Members of Donald Trump’s team reportedly held secret discussions with Volodymyr Zelensky’s top political opponents days after his fiery White House clash with the Ukrainian president, reported Politico.
The talks between Mr Trump’s allies and the Ukrainian leaders focused on whether Ukraine could hold swift presidential elections, the report added.
Trump allies ‘met Zelensky’s political rivals’ after calling for Ukraine elections
Lavrov hits out at Starmer’s Ukraine peacekeeping plan
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has criticised proposals for a European peacekeeping force in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.
The close ally of Vladimir Putin said that the move would amount to the “direct, official and unveiled involvement of Nato members in the war against Russia” and “it can’t be allowed”.
His remarks come after Sir Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron said they are seeking to build a “coalition of the willing” to defend a peace deal.
Mr Lavrov was backed by Russian spokesperson Maria Zakharova who said that Moscow rejects the possibility of a negotiated ceasefire and the deployment of European troops to Ukraine and claimed that Russia considers any proposal that gives Ukraine a "respite" along the frontline as unacceptable.
Trump gives cryptic answer when asked about Ukraine-Russia peace deal
Donald Trump appeared to give somewhat of a cryptic answer when he was pressed on the possibility of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
The US president was asked for an update in relation to peace talks between the two countries as he signed several executive orders at the White House yesterday.
A journalist asked the president: “When Zelensky inevitably comes back to the White House what do you expect from him?”
Trump replied: “I think Ukraine wants to make a deal because I don’t think they don’t have a choice.
“I also think Russia wants to make a deal because in a certain different way, a way only I know, they have no choice either,” he said.
Watch the video here:
Trump gives cryptic answer when asked about Ukraine Russia peace deal
Chinese foreign minister calls for 'fair, lasting, binding' Ukraine peace agreement
China wants to achieve a "fair, lasting and binding peace agreement" acceptable to all parties on the Ukraine war, foreign minister Wang Yi said today.
"Everyone hopes to achieve a fair, lasting, binding peace agreement that every side can accept," Mr Wang told reporters during an annual press conference on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary sessions.
"China is willing to cooperate with the international community in accordance with the wishes of relevant parties to achieve a final resolution of the crisis and lasting peace, and will continue to play a constructive role,” he said.
Trump plans to revoke legal status for hundreds of thousands Ukrainians
Donald Trump is planning to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia, according to a senior administration official.
The move, confirmed to Reuters by the official and three other sources, potentially leaves the refugees open to being swiftly deported back home amid the ongoing war.
According to the outlet, the revocations could begin as early as April and come in stark contrast to the welcome to those escaping the conflict that was rolled out by the Biden administration.
Read the full article here:
