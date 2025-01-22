Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued an order stating U.S. facilities can only fly the American flag outside their buildings, according to a new report.

Rubio issued the order Tuesday night soon after he was sworn into office, according to The Free Beacon. The order states “only” the U.S. can be flown at U.S. facilities domestic and abroad, the outlet reports. The only exceptions are the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action emblem and the Wrongful Detainees Flag.

Rubio, formerly a Republican senator from Florida, similarly introduced a bill to last year to “place restrictions on the official display of flags, seals, or emblems other than the United States flag.”

The former senator was confirmed 99-0 by the Senate Monday, making him the first member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet to take office. Rubio’s hearing centered around his plans for U.S.-China relations.

"The 21st century will be defined by what happens between the United States and China," Rubio said.

open image in gallery Vice President J.D. Vance pictured swearing in Rubio. The secretary of state issued the order soon after he was sworn in ( REUTERS )

"They have elements that the Soviet Union never possessed," Rubio added. "They are a technological adversary and competitor, an industrial competitor, an economic competitor, a geopolitical competitor, a scientific competitor now — in every realm. It is an extraordinary challenge."

Rubio’s new policy comes after a 2021 order from former president Joe Biden authorizing State Department buildings to fly other flags, including the LGBTQ+ Pride flag and the Black Lives Matter flag.

During Biden’s administration, several embassies took advantage of his policy. For instance, the U.S. Embassy in Nassau flew a Pride flag to celebrate Pride month in 2021 and the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Brazil flew a Black Lives Matter flag to celebrate Black history month in 2022.

The White House also draped Pride flags across the South Lawn to celebrate Pride month in 2023.

Biden’s policy and the White House’s use of Pride flags incensed Republicans at the time

“This is a disgrace,” Republican Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas posted on X. “Not only is it in breach of US Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White House’s incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism.”

Meanwhile, Trump signed executive orders Monday ending DEI programs across the federal government and denying the existence of transgender, nonbinary and intersex people.

These orders are expected to face significant legal pushback. Another order, which attempts to end birthright citizenship, has already been the target of a lawsuit filed by 24 Democratic states.

The Independent has contacted the State Department for comment.