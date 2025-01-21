Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Marco Rubio confirmed by Senate as Trump’s secretary of state

The man Trump once mocked as ‘Little Marco’ is now the first of his high-level cabinet picks to be confirmed by Congress

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Monday 20 January 2025 20:16 EST
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump’s Secretary of State
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump’s Secretary of State (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

The U.S. Senate has voted to confirm Marco Rubio as Donald Trump’s secretary of state, making him the new president’s first high-level cabinet official to be approved.

Senators voted 99 to 0 to confirm their longtime colleague, who represented Florida in the upper house of Congress from 2011 right up until his appointment to federal office.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

