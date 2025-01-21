Marco Rubio confirmed by Senate as Trump’s secretary of state

Your support helps us to tell the story
The U.S. Senate has voted to confirm Marco Rubio as Donald Trump’s secretary of state, making him the new president’s first high-level cabinet official to be approved.
Senators voted 99 to 0 to confirm their longtime colleague, who represented Florida in the upper house of Congress from 2011 right up until his appointment to federal office.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
