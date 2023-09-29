Here’s how Trump rated each of his GOP rivals in the second GOP debate

After posting a slew of bizarre campaign videos on Thursday morning, Donald Trump was back on Truth Social later in the day complaining that the Republican Party debates were a “complete waste of time”.

In addition to admonishing the Republican National Committee for going ahead with the showdown between the seven candidates who took to the stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, he said that they should instead be fighting against election interference.

The former president also offered both praise and scathing reviews of each of his rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — who are substantially behind him in every poll taken so far.

Earlier in the week Mr Trump offered a damning condemnation of his fellow Republicans by saying he did not believe he would find his running mate for the party’s 2024 ticket among the other candidates.

The seven-person field, consisting of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, ex-South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and former Vice President Mike Pence, took to the stage for a 120-minute session hosted by Fox Business Network and Univision, roughly a month after the first primary debate in Milwaukee.

The former president began his Truth Social post: “I’m up 56 Points, so the Debates would seem to be a complete waste of time. I’m also up 10 on Crooked Joe! What is the RNC doing? They should be fighting against Election Interference & the Pennsylvania Voter Registration Scam. The Debates should be ENDED, BAD for the Republican Party!”

He continued: “I was in Michigan last night with Autoworkers & others. Watched Debate = REPORT CARD.”

Here’s what Mr Trump had to say about each of the contenders for the Republican Party nomination.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

Doug Burgum did a very good job, solid & smart!

Doug Burgum (AFP via Getty Images)

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

Sloppy Chris Christie was a DISASTER, A TRUMP DERANGED LUNATIC!

Chris Christie (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley was exposed for her caustic DISLOYALTY & LIES about the Republican Party, and me. Doesn’t have what it takes, NEVER DID!

Nikki Haley (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Lyin’ Mike Pence has lost a lot of his energy. Very flat, needs me badly! Actually, quite sad to watch, but he’ll get better. Too much J-6!

Mike Pence (AP)

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott

Tim Scott stepped it up. Wonderful guy. Looking forward to getting his Endorsement!

Tim Scott (AP)

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek said I was a great President. Thank you. Good Job!

Vivek Ramaswamy (AP)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSanctimonious had a bad night. He can feel the end is near. Dropping like a rock!

Ron DeSantis (AP)

Though Mr Trump only watched the debate and doesn’t appear inclined to attend any future sessions, his campaign also appeared to be actively monitoring the proceedings.

In a statement, Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita said the programme was “as boring and inconsequential as the first debate” with “nothing ... said [that] will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump”.

He continued: “The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House.”