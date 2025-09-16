Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A white rapper known for viral anthems supporting Donald Trump and Republican officials has released a music video with a country singer calling for public lynchings.

Over a banjo riff, the chorus of “Good vs Evil” from MAGA rapper Forgiato Blow and country singer JJ Lawhorn repeats instructions for hanging people at “sundown,” an apparent reference to “sundown towns” that violently enforce racial segregation.

The song calls for “a big tall tree and a short piece of rope” to “hang ‘em up high at sundown” and “leave ‘em swinging so the folks all know you don’t mess around in our town.”

A verse from Forgiato Blow, whose real name is Kurt Jantz, lists three white murder victims whose killer or accused killers are Black and Latino. He named the killings of Austin Metcalf, Laken Riley, and Iryna Zarutska, who was fatally stabbed on a bus in North Carolina. Jantz says she was killed by a “n******.”

Later, Lawhorn sings “we ought to do it like they did it way back in the day because grandaddy’s way works best.”

open image in gallery A music video for a song from pro-Trump rapper Forgiato Blow and MAGA country singer JJ Lawhorn calls for public hangings ( Forgiato Blow/YouTube )

The song follows the assassination of right-wing Christian activist Charlie Kirk, which has provided the Trump administration with a framework to prosecute Democratic officials and left-wing groups by using a sweeping campaign against protected speech.

“I’m done being silent in my faith!” Jantz wrote in a post on Instagram sharing the song. “Im done being a silent conservative, I’m no longer concerned that truth may hurt your feelings. Jesus is coming back and we are all part of his mission! I am Charlie Kirk!”

“SOMEBODY HAS TO SAY IT,” Lawhorn wrote.

Jantz, the self-described “Mayor of MAGAville,” has been the face of a “MAGA rap” subgenre built explicitly around support for the president with provocative songs referencing right-wing culture wars and Trump’s agenda, seemingly designed to bait critics.

“In the wake of all the violent killings recently… is it time to bring back public executions?” Jantz wrote on X. “RT if you agree!”

“Meanwhile they say the left is engaging in hate speech,” one person wrote on social media in response to his latest song.

“Insane how unsubtle this is,” another wrote.

“What else do you call this other than a call for violence?” asked another.

open image in gallery MAGA rapper Forgiato Blow, who is white, said a woman who was fatally stabbed was killed by a ‘n******’ in a song calling for public executions ( Getty )

More than 6,500 people, mostly African Americans, were killed in racist attacks between 1865 and 1950 in the aftermath of the Civil War and emancipation and through an era of white militia terror during Reconstruction and in the years surrounding the Civil Rights movement, according to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Black people were the primary victims of lynching, though immigrants from Mexico, China, Australia, and other countries were also lynched, and some white people were lynched for aiding Black people or for their position against lynching, the Equal Justice Initiative found.

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act — named after the Black teenager whose murder in 1955 magnified Jim Crow-era violence that galvanized the Civil Rights movement — designates lynching as a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

It passed the House of Representatives in 2022 by a vote of 433-7 and cleared the Senate unanimously. Joe Biden signed it into law that year.

Following Kirk’s death, Trump and right-wing figures quickly sought to punish left-wing voices for rhetoric they blamed for his killing, with a renewed commitment from the Trump administration to crack down on the “radical left.”

“For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals,” Trump said in a speech from the Oval Office.

“This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now,” he added. “My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it.”

Elon Musk — who owns X, where the song has been viewed more than 100,000 times — called the Democratic Party the “party of murder” and accused media outlets and educational institutions of “programming people to murder.”

He said that he was going to “fix” the platform’s AI assistant Grok after it cited research that showed right-wing violence was more prevalent than left-wing violence.

Between the January 6 insurrection and the 2024 election, there were at least 300 cases of political violence, marking the largest surge in such attacks since the 1970s, according to a Reuters analysis.

Since 2016, there were nearly three times as many partisan-driven attacks and plots in the United States as in the previous quarter-century, a 2023 Center for Strategic and International Studies paper found.

Yet a large body of research has found that right-wing extremists have killed more people than those associated with any other political cause in the United States within the last two decades, though many of those attacks don’t map neatly onto one political ideology.

Trump’s Department of Justice recently removed a study from its website showing that white supremacist and far-right violence “continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism” in the United States.

The Independent has requested comment from Jantz and Lawhorn.