Trump shooter bought 50 rounds of ammo hours before assassination attempt

The 20-year-old suspected gunman who attempted to assassinate former president Donald Trump on Saturday, purchased 50 rounds of ammunition hours before carrying out the attack, according to a report.

Senior law enforcement officials told CNN that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the individual who has been identified as the shooter, bought the large amount of ammo from a local gun store shortly before firing rounds during Trump’s rally.

The Independent has asked the FBI to confirm this information.

Crooks used a legally purchased AR-style rifle with 5.56-caliber bullets to conduct the shooting, federal law enforcement agents believe the firearm belonged to Crooks’ father.

The gunman opened fire at a Trump rally in Bulter, Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon, killing one person and injuring three others – including the former president.

Secret Service quickly “neutralized” the situation and brought Trump to safety. The former president suffered an injury to his ear.

However, the two individuals injured are in critical condition.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania ( Getty Images )

The former president was addressing supporters on Saturday afternoon when several gunshots rang out. Trump turned his head in the direction of the gunfire only to have one bullet graze his right ear.

Secret Service agents quickly sprung into action, tackling the former president and forming a barricade to get him to safety.

The former president emerged from the protective huddle, with blood running down the side of his face and raising his fist in the air.

After firing around eight shots, additional Secret Service agents “neutralized” the situation by fatally shooting Crooks.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was identified by the FBI as the shooter involved in an assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday, 13 July 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania ( AP )

The FBI’s preliminary investigation revealed that Crooks had bomb-making materials in the car that he drove to the rally. At this time, they believe he acted alone in carrying out the shooting.

Not much is known about Crooks but classmates and neighbors told CNN that he was a quiet student who performed well academically. Public information reveals Crooks was a registered Republican but donated to a Democratic PAC in 2021.

So far, the FBI has not identified a motive but they have obtained Crooks’ cellphone to assist their investigation.

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on Sunday from the White House, urging the public to avoid assumptions about the suspected gunman’s motives or affiliations.

The shooting is being investigated as an assassination attempt as well as potential domestic terrorism.