Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk is set to speak at President-elect Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., rally on Sunday alongside Hulk Hogan and Dana White, according to NBC News.

Trump family members will also speak at the rally at Capital One Arena — which was set to start at 3 p.m. — in between performances by Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, and the Village People. Anuel AA, a singer and rapper from Puerto Rico, will also speak at the event.

Musk spent more than $250 million to elect Trump last year. Not long after he won the election, Trump named Musk as one of the co-leaders of an outside advisory panel called the Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE. The committee will work on aggressively cutting government spending and the size of the federal workforce.

White, the CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, was recently named to the board of Facebook. Others set to speak include Hogan, the retired professional wrestler, Vice President-elect JD Vance, rightwing media personality Megyn Kelly, incoming Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, and the incoming Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff who worked with the Biden administration to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Musk will attend Monday’s inauguration alongside Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk jumps on stage as he joins Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024. Musk is set to speak at Trump’s pre-inauguration rally on Sunday ( AFP via Getty Images )

All three have been trying to get into Trump’s good graces. Musk donated hundreds of millions to Trump’s re-election effort, while Zuckerberg made changes this month to his lobbying staff and content moderation policies to more closely align his company with the second Trump administration. Meta then donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has also rolled back its program on diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI. This comes after its decision to remove its third-party fact-checking program and roll back hate speech and abuse policies.

Meanwhile, Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post, put a stop to an expected endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris by the paper’s editorial board, deciding the paper wouldn’t make an endorsement for the first time in 36 years. Similar to Meta, Amazon also donated $1 million to the inaugural fund.

The company has also revealed that it’s scaling back some of its DEI programs. In a memo on December 16, a senior human resources executive said that the firm has been “winding down outdated programs and materials, and we’re aiming to complete that by the end of 2024.”