Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Donald Trump has been mocked over his baffling “word salads” as he addressed his supporters at an election rally in Pennsylvania.

The 78-year-old Republican candidate meandered into strange topic directions – but insisted he is “cognitively very strong”.

Catching himself slipping, Trump reassured his crowd: “I almost said the state of Pennsylvania but I said, I meant the Commonwealth, I never said the state, I was able to catch it because I’m cognitively very strong.”

Throughout his diatribe, he used his “weave” strategy to hit out at Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, immigrants, and the press.

In the past, the business mogul turned politician has defended his mental sharpness and cognitive slips, and his biographer, Timothy O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald argued that his “convoluted explanations” are an attempt to remedy such murmurings, reported The Guardian .

The former president claimed that he is “cognitively very strong” despite meandering on crucial discussion points ( AFP via Getty Images )

Speaking to his MAGA crowd he said of Harris: “She had the other interview with the other guy who was a nice guy I think from Philadelphia from Pennsylvania, he was a nice guy, he was asking her all these (scrambles words) – the daily take – they don’t take like I do! Anybody wants to go, go what the hell differences they make – they have – and how dishonest was ABC..”

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh criticized Trump’s MAGA clan and the former presidents’ scramblings on X, formerly Twitter: “Hey Trump supporters, take 20 seconds and listen to this heaping pile of hot mess, and then don’t ever complain again about “word salads” coming from Harris.”

Trump went on to spout baseless claims about inaccurate election polls and the media stating: “You know polls are fake also.”

He continued: “Just like these people (he points at the cameras filming him) the fake news” which attracted a negative reaction from the crowd as they were heard booing in response.

Joe Walsh @WalshFreedom took to X to critique Trumps’ rally meanderings as a “hot mess" ( @WalshFreedom/X )

Critically, Pennsylvania is a pivotal swing state in the upcoming US election and both candidates have been working to reach voters on their campaign trails in a bid for the 19 votes needed in the state.

The Democratic National Committee trolled the Trump campaign on Monday dubbing him as a “chicken” across billboards in Pennsylvania in an attempt to coax him onto the CNN debate stage for round two with Harris, said NBC .

According to a recent Spotlight PA/MassINC poll – Harris is leading the way in Pennsyllvania with 49 per cent compared to Trump who holds a 44 per cent point score in the race for the battleground state, said The Hill .

However, the former president currently retains a lead in three critical battleground states: Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia, according to recent polls by The New York Times and Siena College.