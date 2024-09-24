Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Donald Trump made an unusually self-aware admission at a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday night, saying perhaps he had a "personality defect".

Speaking to supporters in Indiana, Pennsylvania, where most polls show him behind his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, the former president was describing his reluctance to do an interview with the libertarian TV host Greg Gutfeld when he got a little personal.

"He asked me for an interview, and I said 'You know, I'll do it, but begrudgingly – ten minutes'. I don't really want to do it, because he doesn't like me," Trump said.

"I guess I don't like anybody that doesn't like me, I'll be honest," he continued, prompting cheers and laughter from the crowd.

"When they don't like me, I don't like them, okay? It sounds childish... that's the way it is. Call it a personality defect.

"But we did an interview, and it was supposed to be 15 minutes, and it lasted for two and a half hours. It just never stopped. It was great chemistry – we actually liked each other."

The rally came as Trump prepared to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was shot in the ear by a would-be assassin this July.

During his speech, the real estate tycoon tore into Harris's record on the economy and the US-Mexico border, as well as repeatedly attacking immigrants and transgender people.

He promised America's women that "I am your protector", saying that under his presidency "women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion."

He also claimed that the Republican Party will defend and support IVF, saying: "We want beautiful babies in our country. We want you to have your beautiful, beautiful, perfect baby. We want those babies, and we need them. And I will protect women at a level never seen before."

In between, he offered an ironic commentary on the two recent assassination attempts against him, the second of which involved an AK-47-style rifle.

"I learned about AK-47s three weeks ago. That's not a nice one. I'm getting very good at learning about weapons. I'm learning a lot about guns," Trump said.