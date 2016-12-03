Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five years before becoming the first U.S. president, George Washington received a “Royal Gift.”

It was a name he had given to a donkey that had arrived at Mount Vernon in November 1774, as a present from King Charles III of Spain to signify the “friendship between the two nations,” according to the nonprofit that oversees Washington’s estate.

For hundreds of years, foreign leaders have showered presidents with presents.

More recently, the tradition has drastically shifted from its roots, fostering international relations.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump sparked outrage after he confirmed his plans to accept a “free” $400 million Boeing 747-8 from Qatar’s royal family, noting that only a “stupid person” would turn down such a gift.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office behind a model of the new version of Air Force One on order from Boeing that won't be delivered until 2027 at the earliest ( Getty Images )

If accepted, it would be by far the most expensive gift ever given to a U.S. president.

According to Axios' analysis of State Department data, between George W. Bush's inauguration in 2001 and 2023, presidents reported receiving a total of $3.8 million in gifts from foreign countries.

Trump’s Qatari jet would also add to a long list of extravagant and bizarre gifts given to those occupying the Oval Office. Here are some of the most memorable:

Resolute Desk

open image in gallery Donald Trump sat at the Resolute Desk after signing executive orders in the Oval Office on April 23 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The desk where Trump has signed so many of his executive orders was, in fact, a gift.

Crafted from the once-abandoned British arctic exploration ship the HMS Resolute and gifted to President Rutherford Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880, the Resolute Desk has been used by almost every U.S. leader in the West Wing.

It is one of six desks used in the Oval Office since the room was established in 1909. Trump temporarily used the C&O Desk earlier this year while the Resolute Desk was being refurbished.

Lions, elephants and pandas

open image in gallery President Jayewardene of Sri Lanka presents a baby elephant to President Reagan in 1984 ( Reagan Presidential Library )

At least two presidents were gifted baby elephants: Ronald Reagan and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Reagan received Jayathu, an 18-month-old Asian elephant, from Sri Lankan President Jayewardene in 1984. Eisenhower received Dzimbo, a 440lb African elephant, from the French territories in west-central Africa in 1959.

In 1972, Richard Nixon received two giant pandas, Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing, from Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai. After First Lady Pat Nixon expressed her fondness for the animals during a state visit, Enlai replied, “I’ll give you some,” or so the story goes.

In March 1904, a lion from Ethiopian Emperor Menelik II arrived for Theodore Roosevelt and was subsequently turned over to the National Zoological Park.

John F. Kennedy was gifted a horse for First Lady Jacqueline and their daughter, Caroline, from the Pakistani President Ayub Khan in 1962.

Obama’s ornaments and jewels

open image in gallery President Barack Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2015 ( Reuters )

Saudi Arabia's government gave Barack and Michelle Obama a box of Cuban cigars and a matching set of Dutch bicycles in 2009.

The late Saudi King Salman also bestowed on the couple a pair of gold-plated, diamond—and sapphire-encrusted horse sculptures mounted on a rotating base.

The estimated value of the haul, which included a chronometer, a set of golf clubs, and a golf bag, was $523,000.

The First Lady also received Saudi gifts in 2015, including two jewellery sets with a combined value of $1.1 million.

The luxury gifts were all handed over to the US National Archives in accordance with US law.

Bush’s bikes

open image in gallery George W. Bush riding a bicycle gifted from Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in 2008 ( Israeli Government Press Office )

George W. Bush received several bicycles from foreign leaders all in the same year.

Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert gifted Bush a bike in May 2008 after the president revealed years earlier that he could not jog because of his aching knees.

A month later, Bush unveiled a top-of-the-range carbon hardtail mountain bike from Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel opted to give Bush a black Mercedes mountain bike, according to Politico.

300lb of raw meat

Five years earlier, Bush received perhaps the most bizarre gift on the list: 300lb of raw lamb.

According to CNN, the meat was a gesture of goodwill from Argentinian President Mestor Kirchner. However, the Secret Service likely destroyed it due to White House rules regarding perishable gifts.