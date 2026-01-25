Trump launches 450-word rant about his ballroom and says a lawsuit to stop it being built would be ‘devastating’ for US
‘Making such a large gift to the U.S.A. was thought to be, by almost everyone, ‘A WONDERFUL THING TO DO’ — But no, as usual, I got sued,’ the president laments on Truth Social
As the US reeled from the latest shooting of an anti-ICE protester by federal agents, Donald Trump launched a 450-word rant in which he claimed that stopping the construction of his luxurious $400 million presidential ballroom would be “devastating to the White House, our Country, and all concerned.”
In a series of social media posts on Sunday, the president briefly addressed the situation in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, writing: “Minnesota is a Criminal COVER UP of the massive Financial Fraud that has gone on!” He also praised allies for their appearances on Fox News to talk about the situation.
But by far his longest message, which he pinned to the top of his Truth Social feed, concerned the threat posed to the building of his White House ballroom by a lawsuit which seeks to stop it in its tracks.
“I’m building, on top of everything else that I am doing, one of the greatest and most beautiful Ballrooms anywhere in the World, with more than 300 Million Dollars of Great American Patriots’ money, and working closely with, right from the beginning, the United States Military and Secret Service,” the president wrote.
“Making such a large gift to the U.S.A. was thought to be, by almost everyone, ‘A WONDERFUL THING TO DO’ — But no, as usual, I got sued, this time by the Radical Left National (No!)Trust for Historic Preservation, a group that couldn’t care less about our Country!”
In December the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit to halt the construction of the ballroom, arguing that Trump’s administration had violated federal review processes and bypassed Congress with its unilateral demolition of the White House’s historic East Wing.
The president blasted the “obstructionists and troublemakers” over the “baseless lawsuit” in his post, claiming that there was no need for him to seek Congressional approval. “Congress never tried, or wanted, to stop the Ballroom Project!” he claimed.
“The so-called “preservationists,” who get their money from the most unusual of places, should not be allowed to stop this desperately needed addition to our GREAT White House, a place that a President has never needed permission to change or enhance, because of the special grounds on which it sits, no matter how big (and important!), that enhancement may be.
“Additionally, in this instance, it is being done with the design, consent, and approval of the highest levels of the United States Military and Secret Service. The mere bringing of this ridiculous lawsuit has already, unfortunately, exposed this heretofore Top Secret fact.”
He added: “Stoppage of construction, at this late date, when so much has already been ordered and done, would be devastating to the White House, our Country, and all concerned.”
In its suit the National Trust for Historic Preservation contends that federal law prohibits construction on federal parkland in Washington without express congressional authority.
On Friday U.S. District Judge Richard Leon appeared to agree, expressing strong reservations against the construction and questioning whether the president did indeed possess the statutory power to dismantle the East Wing without explicit oversight or authorization.
Judge Leon sharply rebuked a lawyer for the administration, stating, "Come on, be serious," after comparisons were drawn to minor renovations, such as the installation of a swimming pool during the Gerald Ford administration in the 1970s.
The judge indicated he would issue a ruling in the coming weeks on the National Trust's request for a preliminary injunction, which aims to halt construction work.
