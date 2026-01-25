Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the US reeled from the latest shooting of an anti-ICE protester by federal agents, Donald Trump launched a 450-word rant in which he claimed that stopping the construction of his luxurious $400 million presidential ballroom would be “devastating to the White House, our Country, and all concerned.”

In a series of social media posts on Sunday, the president briefly addressed the situation in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, writing: “Minnesota is a Criminal COVER UP of the massive Financial Fraud that has gone on!” He also praised allies for their appearances on Fox News to talk about the situation.

But by far his longest message, which he pinned to the top of his Truth Social feed, concerned the threat posed to the building of his White House ballroom by a lawsuit which seeks to stop it in its tracks.

“I’m building, on top of everything else that I am doing, one of the greatest and most beautiful Ballrooms anywhere in the World, with more than 300 Million Dollars of Great American Patriots’ money, and working closely with, right from the beginning, the United States Military and Secret Service,” the president wrote.

“Making such a large gift to the U.S.A. was thought to be, by almost everyone, ‘A WONDERFUL THING TO DO’ — But no, as usual, I got sued, this time by the Radical Left National (No!)Trust for Historic Preservation, a group that couldn’t care less about our Country!”

open image in gallery In December the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit to halt the construction of the ballroom, arguing that Trump’s administration had violated federal review processes and bypassed Congress with its unilateral demolition of the White House’s historic East Wing ( Alex Wong/Getty Images )

In December the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit to halt the construction of the ballroom, arguing that Trump’s administration had violated federal review processes and bypassed Congress with its unilateral demolition of the White House’s historic East Wing.

The president blasted the “obstructionists and troublemakers” over the “baseless lawsuit” in his post, claiming that there was no need for him to seek Congressional approval. “Congress never tried, or wanted, to stop the Ballroom Project!” he claimed.

“The so-called “preservationists,” who get their money from the most unusual of places, should not be allowed to stop this desperately needed addition to our GREAT White House, a place that a President has never needed permission to change or enhance, because of the special grounds on which it sits, no matter how big (and important!), that enhancement may be.

“Additionally, in this instance, it is being done with the design, consent, and approval of the highest levels of the United States Military and Secret Service. The mere bringing of this ridiculous lawsuit has already, unfortunately, exposed this heretofore Top Secret fact.”

open image in gallery In a Truth Social post Sunday Donald Trump claimed that stopping the construction of his luxurious $400 million presidential ballroom would be ‘devastating to the White House, our Country, and all concerned’ ( Getty )

open image in gallery In its suit the National Trust for Historic Preservation contends that federal law prohibits construction on federal parkland in Washington without express congressional authority ( Getty Images )

He added: “Stoppage of construction, at this late date, when so much has already been ordered and done, would be devastating to the White House, our Country, and all concerned.”

In its suit the National Trust for Historic Preservation contends that federal law prohibits construction on federal parkland in Washington without express congressional authority.

On Friday U.S. District Judge Richard Leon appeared to agree, expressing strong reservations against the construction and questioning whether the president did indeed possess the statutory power to dismantle the East Wing without explicit oversight or authorization.

Judge Leon sharply rebuked a lawyer for the administration, stating, "Come on, be serious," after comparisons were drawn to minor renovations, such as the installation of a swimming pool during the Gerald Ford administration in the 1970s.

The judge indicated he would issue a ruling in the coming weeks on the National Trust's request for a preliminary injunction, which aims to halt construction work.