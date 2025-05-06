Trump calls his AI pope image a ‘joke’. Experts say it’s anything but

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has dismissed criticism surrounding AI-generated images of himself, including one depicting him as the Pope, that were posted on social media.

Trump characterized the images as harmless jokes, but communications experts disagree.

The AI-generated images, which surfaced over the weekend, show Trump in papal vestments and wielding a red lightsaber reminiscent of Star Wars villains.

These posts appear consistent with Trump's provocative style, often used to energize supporters and antagonize critics.

Since his return to office on January 20, Trump has consistently commanded media attention. During a relatively quiet weekend, these images ensured his continued prominence in online discussions and beyond.

Trump's political career has been marked by striking visuals, from posing with a garbage truck to standing outside a church during protests against police brutality.

open image in gallery Donald Trump appears as a pope in an AI generated image of himself he posted on his Truth Social account ( Donald J. Trump/Truth Social )

However, experts argue that unlike these real-life images, AI-generated pictures blur the lines between reality and fiction, potentially creating misleading narratives.

“I think we are seeing a new phenomenon – the merging of social media and AI power, organized for political power and narrative dominance,” said John Wihbey, director of the AI-Media Strategies Lab at Northeastern University in Boston.

“He’s exploiting this uncharted territory,” Wihbey said.

“I suspect politicians around the world will begin to use generative AI and social together in newfound ways.”

Trump told reporters on Monday that the pope image was posted as a joke on his Truth Social account, which was then reposted by the White House across social media.

“I had nothing to do with it,” Trump said. “It was just, somebody did it in fun. It’s fine. Have to have a little fun don’t you?”

The White House did not respond to questions about who other than Trump posts to his Truth Social account and who created the two memes.

For many Catholics in the United States, Italy and elsewhere, the image of Trump dressed as God's representative on Earth was offensive.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi wrote on X: “This is an image that offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the leader of the global right enjoys being a clown."

Democratic strategist Michael Ceraso viewed the White House's posting of the AI images as a deliberate attempt to generate buzz.

"He's the first influencer president," Ceraso said of Trump, urging Democrats not to get caught up in whipped-up controversies.

Trump, he said, takes his cues from professional wrestling: “You can be the bad guy or the good guy as long as you are getting crowd reaction."

Since becoming president, Trump has posted AI-generated images of a beachfront resort in war-ravaged Gaza and of himself as a king and as an Al Capone-type gangster.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has shared a fake Time magazine cover image of himself as royalty ( White House X )

Danger ahead

Jennifer Mercieca, a presidential rhetoric scholar at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, argued Trump was seeking to project images of strength at a time when his presidential approval rating is dropping.

“Trump's policies are unpopular, and his presidency is unpopular," Mercieca said.

“Within this context, Trump has created a visual fantasy of himself as a hero, attempting to persuade the nation (and the world) that he is, in fact, a hero.”

The most recent Reuters/Ipsos polling had Trump's approval rating at 42 per cent with 53 per cent of respondents disapproving of him and showed concerns mounting among Americans over his economic and immigration policies. He peaked at 47 per cent in the first days of his presidency.

Northeastern University’s Wihbey said a greater test of AI’s ability to warp political reality will come if Trump attempts to insert himself into more “photo-realistic” images that suggest historical events and scenes that did not occur.