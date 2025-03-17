Trump again implies he is a King in sharing latest AI-generated meme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has again appeared to liken himself to a king in an artificial intelligence-generated meme posted to social media.

Among a flurry of early morning Truth Social posts early on Monday, the president shared a screenshot of a meme posted by a supporter on X, which they captioned “Kings!” It included a lion sporting a tuxedo and a crown overlaid with the acronym “MAGA” on its chest.

The post also teased the Republicans and Democrats with the big cat nestled between an elephant labeled with “GOP” and, furthest in the background, a donkey staring down at the sand branded “DNC.”

Trump offered no caption nor further context about the AI-generated image.

The original post belongs to X user @Donna_Twitting who on Sunday evening commented on a video shared by Elon Musk of two stranded NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams expressing their appreciation for Trump and the tech billionaire, ahead of their expected return to Earth on Tuesday.

It marks the second time in a month that the president has referred to himself as an unelected ruler.

On February 19, Trump declared himself “king” following his administration’s push to strike down new tolls for Manhattan drivers to raise funds for the city’s aging mass transit system – just days after appearing to quote French dictator Napoleon Bonaparte and suggest he was above the law.

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD,” he wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday. “Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

AI-generated image of Donald Trump as a king tweeted by the White House on February 19 ( White House )

The White House’s X account then shared his statement with a mock cover of Time magazine featuring a portrait of the president wearing a crown with the caption “long live the king.”

White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich also shared an AI-generated image of the president wearing a crown and royal cape.

It didn’t take long for New York Governor Kathy Huchul to weaponize Trump’s comments against the administration while vowing to fight the order in court and keep the program active.

“We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king,” she said.

The hosts of Fox & Friends however lauded the president for “making fun” of Democrats and driving them “crazy” by giving them “a little bait.”