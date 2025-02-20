Donald Trump declares himself ‘king’ after striking down New York congestion pricing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Days after suggesting he is above the law, Donald Trump declared himself “king” following his administration’s push to strike down new tolls for Manhattan drivers to raise funds for the city’s aging mass transit system.

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD,” he wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday. “Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

The White House’s X account then shared his statement with a mock cover of Time magazine featuring a portrait of the president wearing a crown with the caption “long live the king.”

open image in gallery AI-generated image of Donald Trump as a king tweeted out by White House ( White House )

White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich also shared an AI-generated image of the president wearing a crown and regal cape.

In a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy outlined the president’s objections to the first-of-its-kind congestion pricing program, claiming that federal officials would be discussing plans with the state for the “orderly cessation of toll operations.”

Duffy called the program “backwards and unfair” and a “slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners.”

“Public transit is the lifeblood of New York City and critical to our economic future — as a New Yorker, like President Trump, knows very well,” Hochul fired back in response.

Since the program rolled out last month, vehicle congestion in New York has “dropped dramatically and commuters are getting to work faster than ever,” she said.

“We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king,” Hochul said. “We’ll see you in court.”

Trump’s statement follows his declaration that “he who saves his Country does not violate any Law,” a message also shared by White House X accounts in an apparent endorsement of a belief that the president of the United States is incapable of breaking any law.

On Tuesday, the president — who has empowered Elon Musk to gut federal agencies while blocking congressionally approved funding and inviting major constitutional challenges in courtrooms across the country — issued an executive order to consolidate power by assuming regulatory control of independent agencies created by Congress, which are now no longer allowed to disagree with him.

open image in gallery Trump’s threats to congestion pricing would strip New York’s mass transit system of roughly $15 billion in upgrades ( AP )

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority sued Duffy and federal transportation officials on Wednesday, arguing that the Trump administration unlawfully and “precipitously — and for blatantly political reasons— purported to ‘terminate’ the program, as then-candidate Trump proclaimed he would do in his first week in office.”

“The Administration’s efforts to summarily and unilaterally overturn the considered determinations of the political branches — federal, state, and city — are unlawful, and the Court should declare that they are null and void,” lawyers for the MTA argued.

open image in gallery New York Governor Kathy Hochul slammed Trump for declaring himself ‘king’ after trying to strike down congestion pricing, telling supporters: ‘Think about this next time you're stuck in traffic’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

If the court allows Trump to follow through with his threats, he will be stripping more than $15 billion that the MTA had planned to spend on crucial upgrades throughout the city’s mass transit system, which moves more than 3.6 million people on subways and 1.4 million on busses each day.

“It’s mystifying that after four years and 4,000 pages of federally-supervised environmental review — and barely three months after giving final approval to the [program] — [the Transportation Department] would seek to totally reverse course,” MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement.

New York City comptroller Brad Lander said he was “appalled” by the president’s actions, which he called “another instance of federal overreach by the Trump administration.”

Trump delivered his announcement while New York City Mayor Eric Adams was in a federal courthouse, where a judge grilled his attorneys and the deputy assistant U.S. attorney general about the Department of Justice’s motion to drop federal corruption charges against him. Adams is accused of agreeing to a quid pro quo arrangement that would see his case dissolved on the condition that he support Trump’s aggressive anti-immigration agenda.

Hochul has met with New York City officials about Adams’s future and has not ruled out ordering his removal.

The governor was scheduled to discuss the congestion pricing plan with Trump at the White House last week, though those plans were abandoned after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced she was suing the state and top officials over local immigration policy. Adams was not among the defendants.