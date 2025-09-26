New poll reveals who the most unpopular member of Trump’s cabinet is

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bombshell new poll has revealed which member of Donald Trump’s cabinet is the least popular with voters.

The study, conducted by Quinnipiac University, found that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s controversial policies had damaged their polling numbers.

The majority of the 1,276 participants, 54 percent, expressed disapproval of the health secretary, with a further 57 percent stating that they did not have confidence in the information he cited to inform health policy.

A further 46 percent said they had absolutely no confidence at all in the information he regularly cites in press briefings. Representative Haley Stevens of Michigan has even called for Kennedy to be impeached because of the “chaos” caused by his briefings.

According to Tim Mallory, Quinnipiac University’s polling analyst, voters are particularly unhappy with the Kennedy’s views on vaccines.

open image in gallery Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the least popular member of Trump’s cabinet, with 54 percent of people surveyed disapproving of his work as Secretary of Health ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

"Keep mandatory vaccines in place for public school kids, say a large majority of voters.

“That sentiment is expressed as voters give a clear thumbs down to the overall recommendations by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr," he said.

Kennedy has long been vocal about his views on the value of vaccines. Earlier this year, the former environmental lawyer slashed $500 million in funding for inoculations designed to combat the flu and COVID.

Meanwhile, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that paediatric deaths related to the flu hit their highest levels since the 2009-10 H1N1 pandemic.

A total of 280 children died last flu season, with 90 percent of those who died being unvaccinated.

After Trump this week claimed that Tylenol had a link to an increase in the number of children being diagnosed with autism, it was revealed that Kennedy had met with the painkiller brand’s CEO just a day earlier.

Before their meeting, Trump’s press briefing was slated to focus on a drug named leucavorin, which purportedly addresses some of the symptoms of autism. According to The Wall Street Journal, in the wake of the meeting, Trump was eager to modify the briefing's content to be more critical of Tylenol.

Quinnipac University’s poll found that Trump’s own approval numbers had declined, too, with 54 percent of voters disapproving of his presidency.

Meanwhile, only 38 percent of people surveyed had a favorable view of Trump’s time in office.

Earlier this week, at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump told the audience he had the “highest poll numbers I have ever had.”

open image in gallery Over half of people surveyed said they disapproved of Trump’s handling of being president ( Reuters )

Several other cabinet members had lower approval ratings, with just 33 percent of voters thinking that Kash Patel was doing a good job as Director of the FBI.

MAGA influencers have accused Patel of bungling the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk, after he falsely claimed that a suspect had been arrested hours after the shooting took place.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had an approval rating of 30 percent. Her time in office has also been eventful, notably after she held an event in which she handed out ring binders titled “The Epstein Files: Part One” to MAGA activists.

It was later revealed that nearly all the information in the files was already in the public domain and that her aides had only been given a few minutes' notice before she released the ring binders.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.