Is MAGA tiring of Trump? New poll shows cracks in the president’s base

Fractures in Donald Trump’s formerly rock-solid MAGA base appear to be deepening, a new poll suggests.

The survey found that support for the GOP leader has continued to leak away since April, with his approval figures continuing to worsen throughout his presidency.

The poll, conducted by the NBC News Decision Desk, found that both mainstream Republicans and those who identify as MAGA reported dissatisfaction with Trump.

Both groups were 6 percent more likely to say that the country is heading in the wrong direction than they were in August.

Support for Donald Trump amongst both MAGA and mainstream Republicans has taken a hit, polls suggest

The latest polling reveals a decline amongst his normally dedicated MAGA base. Although 70 percent continue to support him, the president has seen an eight point drop from 78 percent in April.

Support for the president has fallen amongst mainstream Republicans too, with approval dropping from 38 percent in April to 35 percent.

The poll also notes a drop in the proportion of Republicans who identify as MAGA. In April, 57 percent of Republicans polled considered themselves MAGA compared to 43 percent. That has now dropped to 50-50.

The president has dealt with high profile defections, with even Marjorie Taylor Greene breaking cover to criticize him

Although the numbers do not show a dramatic plunge in support from the MAGA base, the survey suggests that there is growing unrest amongst the president’s supporters as well as the general public.

General disapproval for Trump, who famously brags about his approval ratings, stands at 58 percent as he continues to battle scandals surrounding the handling of the Epstein investigation and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Just 42 percent of the 20,252 people surveyed said that they approve of how he has governed, which is a three-point decline from his ratings in April.

Other polls have reported similar findings, with the New York Times finding that 54 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with Trump and just 43 percent approved of him.

In recent months, Trump has battled to boost optimism in the economy, claiming that his policies have forced grocery prices “way down” and that his tariff policy has raised trillions of dollars.

The Epstein scandal has also dogged Trump during his second term

Despite this, costs have continued to rise, and economists say that the United States’ economic outlook in 2026 has become increasingly uncertain.

The president has also faced open attacks from his former staunch ally Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Dubbed by Trump as “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene” after she called for the release of the Epstein Files, the representative from Georgia says that GOP members have been mocking the president behind his back long before he won the 2024 primary.