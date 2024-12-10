Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump has recently tapped a former Trump administration official, who was allegedly caught on camera at the Capitol on January 6, to help his transition team with hiring.

Pete Marocco, who served in the Department of Defense, State and Commerce under Trump, was seen at Trump’s headquarters in Florida this past week conducting interviews and assisting with the hiring process, Politico reported on Monday.

His arrival also comes nearly a month after a group of online sleuths, called Sedition Hunters, claimed they identified Marocco and his wife at the Capitol on January 6. The group has used social media, video footage and facial recognition software to identify more than 1,000 people present that day.

Marocco called the claim a “petty smear tactic” when asked about it by D Magazine. Marocco nor his wife have been charged with any crimes in relation to January 6.

Marocco was accused of fostering a toxic work environment and mistreating staff, several then-government officials said. Two unnamed officials told Politico that Marocco consistently undermined career staffers.

Marocco and his wife were accused of being present at the Capitol on January 6 – he called any allegations a ‘smear tactic’ ( Getty Images for Concordia Summi )

Frustrations with Marocco led employees within the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to draft a 13-page memo about their grievances. Marocco eventually took a leave of absence, though it is unclear for how long.

The Independent has asked the Trump team for comment

Karoline Leavitt, the incoming White House Press Secretary told Politico in a statement that Marocco’s “valuable knowledge on national security policy has been a tremendous benefit to the Trump–Vance transition effort.”

“Democrats and their allies in the media who think they are going to obstruct our ability to deliver on this mandate by going back to the same January 6 playbook of smears and faux outrage that was soundly rejected by the American people will be disappointed,” Leavitt said in the statement.

President-elect Trump has repeatedly downplayed violence that took place on January 6, calling it a day of “peace and love”. Though some, including federal prosecutors, have accused Trump of instigating the riots by spreading lies about the integrity of the 2020 election, the president-elect has rejected that.

Trump has thus far promised to pardon rioters charged with crimes for their actions that day.