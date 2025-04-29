Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump is ‘starting to cool’ on Pete Hegseth after multiple security scandals

Morning Joe co-host Jonathan Lemire believes that despite the public support, the president may be tiring of the headaches his defense secretary is causing

James Liddell
Tuesday 29 April 2025 12:55 EDT
Comments
Trump 'cooling' on Hegseth after scandals, MSNBC reporter claims

Donald Trump is “starting to cool” on Pete Hegseth after the defense secretary was hit by a spate of national security scandals, it is claimed.

After texting sensitive war plans involving a wave of U.S. air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen to a Signal chat last month, The New York Times revealed last week that Hegseth allegedly shared details of military strikes in a second group on the messaging app, which included his wife, his attorney and his brother. Sources told the Associated Press last week that he did so on his personal computer via an insecure internet connection in his office.

The president insisted in a recent interview with The Atlantic that he thinks his embattled Pentagon chief is “going to get it together.”

But on Tuesday’s episode of Morning Joe, co-host Jonathan Lemire suggested Trump may be losing his enthusiasm for Hegseth behind closed doors.

MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire says that President Trump is beginning to 'cool off' following Pete Hegseth's national security scandals
MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire says that President Trump is beginning to 'cool off' following Pete Hegseth's national security scandals (MSNBC/YouTube)

“During the transition, there was a lot of frustration among Trump aides around Hegseth that he hadn't been forthcoming,” Lemire told fellow anchor Joe Scarborough. “Trump himself loved the guy. That’s what I was told repeatedly. ‘Hegseth's my guy,’ Trump said.”

“He loved him on Fox, he got to know him during the first term as... Hegseth championed some veterans’ causes,” he continued. “What we’re seeing now is that Trump himself is starting to cool on Hegseth, at least somewhat.”

The hosts concurred that Mike Waltz will likely continue to bear the brunt of the blame after Trump’s national security advisor mistakenly invited The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to the initial Signal group chat.

Donald Trump (left) says he has spoken to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and thinks he is ‘going to get it together’
Donald Trump (left) says he has spoken to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and thinks he is ‘going to get it together’ (AFP via Getty Images)

“But, Waltz, as a suggestion, is... probably also a short-timer on this administration,” Lemire continued. “Right now, the focus is on Hegseth and the chaos at the Pentagon, which goes beyond the Signalgate chats. We’ve some of his top aides go; his handpicked guys to be around him.”

According to The Atlantic, after the security blunders, the president told his staff: “Maybe don’t use Signal, OK?”

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and military veteran, was quick to blame fired staffers for the leaks about the second Signal chat group and accused them of trying to “sabotage” Trump’s agenda. Several former aides have spoken out, denying any wrongdoing.

“Those folks who are leaking, who have been pushed out of the building, are now attempting to leak and sabotage the president’s agenda,” Hegseth said last week. “We're for the war fighters. We're for the president. And none of this is based in reality.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in