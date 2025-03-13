Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States military is reportedly drawing up plans to increase American troop presence in Panama at the direction of the White House – part of President Donald Trump’s goal to “take back” the Panama Canal.

Since taking office in January, the president has vowed to reclaim the Panama Canal, which is currently operated by Panama, as part of his effort to improve foreign relations in what he believes is the U.S.’s favor.

Part of that includes directing the U.S. South Command to develop plans that vary in proposals from the U.S. military partnering with the Panamanian military to a less likely scenario of the U.S. seizing the canal by force, officials familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The Independent has asked the White House and Pentagon for comment.

open image in gallery The Panama Canal ( REUTERS )

New efforts to increase military presence in Panama are reportedly part of the Trump administration’s attempts to diminish Chinese influence at the canal, officials told the news outlet.

Although the canal is considered neutral and both countries have denied one country exerts more power over it, Trump has asserted that Chinese soldiers are “controlling” the canal and believes the Panamanian government is overcharging the U.S. for its use.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino has consistently brushed off Trump’s claims, calling them “nonsense.”

But Trump has remained firm in his desire to exert more control over the canal – echoing it during his joint address earlier this month.

Already, the U.S. has begun inching more control in the Panama Canal area since Trump took office. Earlier in March, a Hong Kong-based conglomerate agreed to sell its stake in a subsidiary that operates ports near the Panama Canal to a group of companies, including BlackRock. The deal must be approved by the Panama government first.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also visited the canal in February and later falsely asserted that Panama was going to let American ships use the canal free of charge. However, after Mulino pushed back on that claim, Rubio clarified those were the U.S.’s “expectations.”

open image in gallery Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Panama Canal in February looking for ways to follow up on Trump's threat to ‘take back’ the canal ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

But other options that involve the U.S. military could range from something as simple as ensuring U.S. ships passing through the canal are safe to using the U.S. military to secure existing ports in Panama.

More than 200 U.S. troops are currently stationed in Panama, though the number fluctuates, an unnamed defense official told NBC News.

Officials told NBC News a potential option includes opening a military training camp in Panama to prepare U.S. troops in the event of a regional war or situation that would require the military to secure the canal.

An invasion of Panama is highly unlikely and would only occur under ”serious consideration,” officials told NBC News.