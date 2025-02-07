Marco Rubio forced into embarrassing walk back on Panama Canal claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted his claim that Panama would allow American ships to use its canal for free is not true.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of State said Panama’s government had “agreed to no longer charge fees for U.S. government vessels to transit the Panama Canal.”

But Panama president José Raúl Mulino quickly accused Rubio of spreading “lies and falsehoods” and said his claim was "simply and plainly intolerable."

On Friday, Rubio rolled back on the claim and said Washington only had “expectations” the Central American country would stop charging the U.S. to use the canal.

"Those are our expectations. They were clear. They were clearly understood in those conversations," he said.

open image in gallery The U.S. Department of State said Panama had agreed to stop charging U.S. vessels passing through the canal ( Alexander Butler/The Independent )

“I find it absurd that we would have to pay fees to transit a zone that we are obliged to protect in a time of conflict.”

The 51-mile-long (82km) canal was built by the United States in the early 1900s and links the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through Panama.

It was handed over to Panama in the 1990s following treaties signed between the two countries in the late 1970s.

All vessels are required to pay a fee, based on size and type, for crossing the waterway but U.S ships have priority of passage.

Mulino said US government vessels, including navy vessels, paid "$6-7m [£4.8-5.6m] a year" for the right of passage.

open image in gallery Rubio visits the Panama Canal last Sunday

"It's not as if the canal toll is breaking the economy of the United States," he added during his angry outburst.

The Panama Canal Authority, which oversees the route, also said it had "not made any adjustment" to tolls, adding that it was open to establishing a dialogue.

Last year, Trump accused Panama of “ripping off” the U.S. in a series of posts on Truth Social.

“Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way,” Trump wrote.

“The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the US.”

Trump’s administration has also expressed fears that China could close the canal to the U.S. in the event of a crisis - something Panama and China have strongly denied.

China's Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian said its partnership with Panama was yielding "fruitful results" and urged the country to "resist external interferences."