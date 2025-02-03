Marco Rubio issues Panama ultimatum over 'Chinese influence' on canal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US secretary of state Marco Rubio demanded Panama immediately reduce “unacceptable” Chinese “influence and control” over the Panama Canal as scores of people in the Central American nation marched in protest against his visit.

In his first official trip as America’s top diplomat, Mr Rubio said in Panama that the US would act “to protect its rights” under a longstanding mutual treaty.

He held talks with president Jose Raul Mulino, who said Panama’s sovereignty over the canal was not up for debate but suggested he would review agreements involving Chinese businesses.

Mr Rubio was delivering the message of president Donald Trump who has caused a diplomatic stir by saying Washington would take control of the Panama Canal.

"Secretary Rubio made clear that this status quo is unacceptable and that absent immediate changes, it would require the United States to take measures necessary to protect its rights under the Treaty," US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

The Panama Canal is the world's second busiest shipping route. Built by the US in the early 20th century, it was handed over to Panama in 1999 as agreed under a 1977 treaty. The Neutrality Treaty gives the US military the right to defend the canal if there is a threat to its neutrality.

open image in gallery Demonstrators burn an allusive sign during a protest against the visit of US secretary of state Marco Rubio in Panama City ( AFP via Getty )

Mr Trump has objected to Chinese companies investing in ports and terminals near the canal. He has refused to rule out the use of military force against Panama, drawing criticism from Washington's Latin American friends and foes alike.

Mr Trump claimed over the weekend Panama had violated the 1977 deal and reiterated that the US would take back the canal, but said he did not think military action would be necessary.

"China's running the Panama Canal. That was not given to China, that was given to Panama, foolishly, but they violated the agreement and we're going to take it back, or something very powerful is going to happen," Mr Trump told reporters. "I don't think troops will be necessary in Panama.”

Mr Mulino said his meeting with the US diplomat was respectful and cordial but insisted that the canal “is operated by our country and will continue to be”.

He suggested a willingness to review some Chinese businesses, including a 25-year concession to CK Hutchison Holdings, which is based in Hong Kong.

Authorities in Panama are carrying out an audit of the Panama Ports Company, a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings, that operates two terminals around the canal. “We have to wait until that audit ends before we can reach our legal conclusions and act accordingly,” Mr Mulino said.

Panama renewed the contract for the company to operate a port at each end of the canal in 2021. The contract has been targeted by US politicians as an example of China’s expansion in the Latin American country.

open image in gallery US secretary of state Marco Rubio speaks with Panama Canal Authority administrator Ricaurte Vasquez during a tour at the Miraflores locks of the Panama Canal in Panama City ( POOL/AFP via Getty )

Mr Mulino said Panama would not renew a 2017 agreement with China to join its overseas development initiative known as the Belt and Road, and hinted the deal could end early.

Panama would seek to work with the US on new investments, the president said. “I think this visit opens the door to build new relations,” he added.

China has said it plays no part in operating the canal and that it respects Panama's sovereignty over the waterway.

"Never ever has China interfered," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said when asked about America’s claims last month, adding that China recognises the canal as "a permanently neutral international waterway”.

Mr Rubio’s visit saw nearly 200 people marching in protest in Panama City. The protesters shouted slogans of “Marco Rubio out of Panama”, “Long live national sovereignty”, and “One territory, one flag”.

Many burnt effigies of Mr Trump and Mr Rubio as riot police fired tear gas to control the crowd near the presidential palace.