Canada and Mexico order retaliatory tariffs after Trump signs order marking start of US trade war: Live
Further tariffs being considered for European Union and for energy, metals, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductor sectors
Canada and Mexico have ordered retaliatory measures against the US after President Donald Trump placed sweeping tariffs on goods from its two neighbors and China.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would "not back down in standing up for Canadians.” He set out "far-reaching" tariffs of 25 percent. These will start with $30 billion worth of US goods on Tuesday, and another $125 billion in 21 days to give Canadian firms time to adjust.
This comes after Trump signed executive orders implementing 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, and 10 percent tariffs on goods from China, potentially setting up rapid price increases for American consumers.
The orders include retaliation clauses, which means the U.S. will increase tariffs if the countries respond with similar moves, Bloomberg reports.
Trump aims to use tariffs as leverage to encourage those countries to take more action against illegal immigration and the smuggling of chemicals used in fentanyl production.
Trump defended the tariffs on Truth Social post: “THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!). BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID.”
Rubio travels to Panama after Trump threatened to 'take back' Panama Canal
Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Panama on Saturday, days after President Donald Trump threatened to “take back” the Panama Canal.
“China is operating the Panama Canal and we didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama,” Trump said late last month.
“And we're taking it back,” he continued.
But the Panama Canal is not on the table, President Jose Raul Mulino said.
“I cannot negotiate and much less open a negotiation over the canal,” he previously said. “It is sealed. The canal belongs to Panama.”
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu travels to Washington for Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has traveled to Washington, D.C. ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
The meeting will mark Trump’s first since taking the White House last month, which Netanyahu called “a testimony to the strength of our personal friendship.”
“That friendship and that cooperation has already yielded important results for Israel and the Middle East, including the historic Abraham Accords that President Trump led and which brought four historic peace treaties between Israel and its Arab neighbors,” Netanyahu said.
Trump defends tariffs in Sunday morning rant
President Donald Trump defended his executive orders levying tariffs against China, Canada and Mexico in a Sunday morning Truth Social post.
“The ‘Tariff Lobby,’ headed by the Globalist, and always wrong, Wall Street Journal, is working hard to justify Countries like Canada, Mexico, China, and too many others to name, continue the decades long RIPOFF OF AMERICA, both with regard to TRADE, CRIME, AND POISONOUS DRUGS that are allowed to so freely flow into AMERICA,” Trump wrote.
This comes after both Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to retaliate with similar tariffs on U.S. goods overnight.
Trump tariffs risk ‘really damaging impact’ on global economy – Yvette Cooper
Donald Trump risks having a “really damaging impact” on the global economy as he pursues tariffs against the US’s nearest neighbours, a senior Cabinet minister has suggested.
The US president has introduced a 25% levy on goods coming from Mexico and Canada, and a 10% trade tax on Chinese goods, which will come into effect on Tuesday.
The penalties have sparked fears of a new era of trade wars across the globe.
